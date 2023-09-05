Streamer calls out One Piece and Dragon Ball fans in hilarious post

Given that Dragon Ball and One Piece are two of the most iconic anime, the fanbases often argue amongst each other to determine the better series out of the two. Even though One Piece's popularity is sky-high right now, Dragon Ball's fanbase is way too huge. Hence, neither of them has been close to backing down.

Following the release of the One Piece Live Action series on Netflix, the arguments began to increase online. That's when Dragon Ball anime and game content creator SLOplays came on X (formerly Twitter) to give his thoughts. With that, the fanbases found some middle ground between them.

Streamer's take on Dragon Ball and One Piece fandoms' feud forces fans to take a step back

Screenshot of SLOplays's tweet regarding the fanbases of the two anime (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

As per content creator SLOplays, the Dragon Ball and One Piece fans trying to mock each other's series were clowns. The content creator tried to depict the same by adding images of Universe 11's God of Destruction - Belmod and the captain of the Buggy Pirates - Buggy. Given that both characters looked like clowns, it suited the argument.

Upon seeing this, many anime fans praised both series, claiming that neither series deserved people mocking it as they were both great. Both anime are considered legendary; hence, fans tried to understand why the fanbases couldn't coexist in harmony.

It was not just the fans but also the creators who showed unity between them. Both series have had numerous crossovers that have seen characters from both series coming together.

Screenshot of fans' replies to the creator's post (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

That said, every fan did not share the same sentiments and mocked the other anime. One anime fan joked about how he would gladly mock Dragon Ball if doing so would make him similar to Buggy the Clown. As for another anime fan, despite feeling like a clown, they kept arguing in the comments.

Another fan mocked One Piece as they believed that the series was carried by animation. The fan also said DB doesn't need over 500 episodes to be considered good.

Screenshot of fans' replies to the creator's post (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

That's when anime fans tried to make One Piece fans realize that mocking Dragon Ball was like insulting Mangaka Eiichiro Oda, as he got inspired by Akira Toriyama's manga. Hence, anything said against Toriyama's series was technically also an insult to Oda.

Meanwhile, other fans tried to joke about the topic, saying that One Piece fans were cheating on Naruto fans. Given how One Piece and Naruto fans have a lot of rivalry, anime fans found it odd that One Piece fans would go after some other fanbase.

Screenshot of a fan's reply to the creator's post (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Lastly, one anime fan tried to remind both fanbases that their arguments were pointless. Given that Shueisha and Toei Animation owned the manga and anime rights of both Dragon Ball and One Piece, there was no point in arguing.

The only winners in an argument between the fanbases of the two series were the companies, as they managed to earn a fortune from producing the same.

