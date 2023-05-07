10 celebrities who have the same birthday as Luffy from One Piece

Monkey D. Luffy, the protagonist of the popular manga and anime series One Piece, celebrates his birthday on May 5. The character is a pirate on a quest with his crewmates to find the fabled treasure One Piece and become the next Pirate King.

Although the journey of One Piece has been long, starting with the publication of the first manga chapter in 1997 and the initial airing of One Piece's anime episode in 1999, One Piece is far from over.

The series and its characters have achieved global popularity and hence, fans of One Piece's Straw Hat Captain would be curious to know which other celebrities share the same birthday as him.

Chris Brown, Henry Cavill, and 8 other celebrities who share their birthdays with the Straw Hat Captain from One Piece

1) John Rhys-Davies

John Rhys-Davies is a Welsh actor and voice artist who has worked in film, television, and theater industry. He is most recognized for his appearances in the Lord of the Rings trilogy as Gimli and the Indiana Jones franchise as Sallah. Fans of the 79-year-old actor will be happy to see him return in the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

2) James LaBrie

James LaBrie is a Canadian singer-songwriter and musician who was born on May 5, 1963. He is best known as the lead singer of American progressive metal band Dream Theater. He has contributed vocals to hit albums such as Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory and Octavarium. LaBrie has pursued a solo career in addition to his work with Dream Theater, also releasing numerous albums of his own.

3) Chris Brown

Christopher Maurice Brown is an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor. According to Billboard, Brown is one of the most popular R&B singers of his generation, having been dubbed the 'King of R&B.' The artist, who was born on May 5, 1989, turned 34 this year.

4) Adele

Adele, the famous Hello fame British singer-songwriter, was born on May 5, 1988. She is widely considered to be one of the most successful musicians of her generation, having won twelve Brit Awards, an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, sixteen Grammy Awards, eighteen Billboard Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and two Ivor Novello Awards for 'Songwriter of the Year.'

Adele is said to be working on a new album, which will be released soon.

5) Henry Cavill

This year marks the 40th birthday of Henry Cavill, the British actor most recognized for his depiction of Superman in the DCEU films. The actor has also been in a number of other popular films and television shows, including The Witcher and Mission: Impossible - Fallout, as well as Enola Holmes.

6) Brian Williams

Brian Douglas Williams, born on May 5, 1959, is a former American journalist and television news anchor. He began his career as a correspondent for NBC Nightly News in 1993 and rose through the ranks to become the program's anchor and managing editor in 2004.

7) Lisa Eilbacher

Lisa Eilbacher was born on May 5, 1956, and became 67 this year. She is a well-known American actress who has appeared in several films and on popular television shows, including My Mother the Car, An Officer and a Gentleman, and Beverly Hills Cop.

8) Bill Ward

Bill Ward is a celebrated British drummer and co-founder of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath. Over the course of his career, Ward has worked alongside notable musicians such as Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi. He was placed 42nd on Rolling Stone's list of the 100 Greatest Drummers of All Time in 2016.

9) Danielle Fishel

Danielle Christine Fishel is an American actress, director, model, and television personality. She originally appeared as guest star on the show Boy Meets World and later reprised her role in the sequel Girl Meets World. She was born on May 5, 1981 and turned 42 this year.

10) Michael Palin

Sir Michael Edward Palin, born in 1943, is a renowned English actor, comedian, writer, and television presenter, best known for his work with Monty Python. He has also made numerous television travel documentaries, and is a well-known writer and presenter. This year, he turned 80.

