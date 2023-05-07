Rich Paul and Adele spotted at Warriors-Lakers Game 3 

LeBron James' agent Rich Paul and his partner, popular singer Adele were among the stars that showed up to Warriors-Lakers Game 3 contest at the Crypto.com Arena in LA. The Lakers-Warriors matchup is one of the most marquee games in the NBA, especially in the playoffs.

Steph Curry and LeBron are facing off for the first time in five years. It's their fifth meeting in the postseason and first since the latter joined the Lakers in the Western Conference. The two last met in the 2018 NBA Finals when LeBron led the Cavs' charge.

It was their fourth consecutive clash in the finals. Their 2023 conference series shifted to LA for Games 3 and 4 beginning Saturday. The primetime matchup was highly coveted, and it was a given that several public figures were going to be in attendance for this star-studded contest. Here's an image of Adele and Rich Paul at the game:

2Cool2Blog @2Cool2Blog Nia Long sitting courtside at the Lakers & Warriors game with Rich Paul & Adele Nia Long sitting courtside at the Lakers & Warriors game with Rich Paul & Adele https://t.co/0Ty2LGH26Q

Actress Nia Long accompanied Adele and Paul. Long was in the limelight during the offseason. Long ended her relationship with former Celtics coach Ime Udoka. He was suspended by the franchise and later replaced by Joe Mazulla for allegedly having an affair with a female subordinate.

LA Lakers show out in front of stars, recording a 30-point blowout win over Golden State Warriors

The team from Hollywood didn't disappoint the stars who showed up to Saturday's Game 4 contest, scripting a 127-97 win over the Golden State Warriors. The LA Lakers' fan base has featured some of the biggest names in the industry who are back supporting their favorite team on the biggest stage after a long time.

The presence of LeBron James also signified its own importance due to his connections to Hollywood. Michael B. Jordan, Kevin Hart, Don Cheadle and Kim Kardashian also attended the game.

#NBACelebRow A star-studded Game 3 in LA A star-studded Game 3 in LA 👀#NBACelebRow https://t.co/Le9WIx3qX8

The Purple and Gold balled out after a solid display defensively led by Anthony Davis. The center recorded 25 points, 13 rebounds, three steals and four blocks, shooting 7-of-10. LeBron James and D'Angelo Russell tallied 21 points each, while three other Lakers scored in double-digits.

They came back from an 11-point deficit early in the second quarter. LA went on a 30-8 run at the end of the first half, taking an 11-point lead. They dominated the Warriors from the start of that run eight till the end of the game, taking a 34-point lead at one stage.

The Warriors waived the white flag with nine minutes left, pulling out all their starters. LA has now taken a 2-1 advantage. They are in the driver's seat to take a commanding 3-1 series lead, with Game 4 being played in LA as well.

