What happened to Michael Palin's wife? Monty Python star pays emotional tribute to spouse of 57 years

Actor and comedian Michael Palin recently revealed that his wife, Helen Gibbins, died. Helen suffered chronic pain over the years, followed by a kidney failure diagnosis. Michael and Helen have been married since 1966.

Remembering his wife, Palin wrote on his website that he met Gibbins during a holiday in Southwold, Suffolk, when they were 16 years old. Stating that they tied the knot during their 20s, he added:

"Two and a half weeks ago we celebrated our 57th wedding anniversary."

Palin mentioned that Helen's demise is a big loss for the entire family and that his children and grandchildren have been badly affected. He continued:

"Helen was the bedrock of my life. Her quietly wise judgment informed all my decisions and her humour and practical good sense was was at the heart of our life together."

best of michael palin 🌍 || 2 days! @bestofmpalin - Admin. But the fact that the love story of Michael Palin and his wife Helen is straight out of a romantic movie. That was destiny working its way. Admin knows that Helen really means so much to Michael. Gosh, 2023 is no good. Sending love to Mr. Palin's family- Admin. But the fact that the love story of Michael Palin and his wife Helen is straight out of a romantic movie. That was destiny working its way. Admin knows that Helen really means so much to Michael. Gosh, 2023 is no good. Sending love to Mr. Palin's family 💔 - Admin. https://t.co/xx0G7uNNF7

Palin spoke about Gibbins' health issues in a personal interview with The Telegraph last year. He said that Helen was suffering from pain that could not be cured with medication and had to be taken to respite care. He added:

"I don't think you can cure it, but they will help her manage it. It's such a bore. She was so active and still is mentally. But the body is declining. We live life with our fingers crossed."

Helen Gibbins and Michael Palin tied the knot in 1966

Michael Palin and Helen Gibbins first met when they were 16 years old (Image via Popperfoto/Getty Images)

When Michael Palin and Helen Gibbins first met, the former was a resident of Sheffield, and Helen was living in Cambridgeshire. They were in touch through letters, and their next reunion was on Palin's first day at Oxford University as Helen was going to meet her friend.

They married when Michael changed his focus towards comedy and when Helen was a bereavement counselor. Helen was previously a teacher. In an interview with The Telegraph in 2015, Michael revealed the secret behind his happy marriage and stated that they spent a lot of time together. He continued:

"None of that matters. There's something underneath that works – that you're happy to be with somebody for an awful lot of the time. The more time you spend together, the more things you have to share, the less likely it is that you want to throw all that away."

In another interview with MailOnline in 2012, Michael revealed everything that he and his wife used to do every day. He said he used to collect stamps, drink, and jog every day.

Michael also spoke about his wife, saying he was lucky to have found someone as a teenager and never expected that things would turn out so well in the future.

Michael Palin is known for his flawless work as a comedian

Michael Palin has gained recognition as a member of the comedy troupe Monty Python. He has worked on different shows, including The Frost Report, Do Not Adjust Your Set, and more.

He has been the writer of several films like And Now for Something Completely Different, Time Bandits, American Friends, Monty Python Live, and more. He also hosted Saturday Night Live and has been a recipient of four BAFTA Awards.

Poll : 0 votes