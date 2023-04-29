‘True rags to riches’ - Leon Edwards’ Oxford University speech draws rave reviews from the UFC and beyond

Leon Edwards made history at UFC 278 when he defeated Kamaru Usman to become the first Jamaican-born champion in the UFC. He also became only the second English mixed martial artist to hold a championship belt in the promotion's history.

Edwards' ascension to superstardom continued as he was invited to speak at the prestigious Oxford Union on April 27. The welterweight champion addressed an audience of academics and students and was interviewed by Hannah Edwards.

The UFC fraternity and other well-wishers reacted to Edwards' inspiring post on Instagram.

UFC interviewer Megan Olivi wrote:

"This is so awesome 👏👏👏"

Tam Khan also applauded Edwards:

"Amazing bro 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

UFC lightweight Jai Herbert replied:

"Royalty🤴🏾🙌🏽🔥"

Fans also praised Edwards' character and played down the lack of formal education taking anything away from him.

"Don’t downplay yourself Champ. You’ve got an exceptional education - pushing through immense adversity and coming out on top. Something they can’t teach you in school through academics"

"Well spoken and overall a sick interview! You’re the boss 👊🏿""

"very inspirational. who needs education if smashing faces made you rich."

Fans also cited his journey as an inspiration to up-and-coming fighters.

"Your story is still one of the true rags to riches. Inspiring as always."

"Leon no one does it like you man, true inspiration to all of hs"

"Real champ inside and outside of the ufc"

Check out the oupouring of love for Leon Edwards from fans and other professional mixed martial artists:

Comments on Leon Edwards' inspiring post. [via Instagram @leonedwardsmma]

Colby Covington certain about welterweight title shot against Leon Edwards

Welterweight contender Colby Covington has not fought for a year but is at the forefront of a title shot against Leon Edwards.

In a recent interview with InsideFighting, Covington seemed confident that UFC president Dana White will come through on matching him up against the champion.

"I couldn't say that it's in July, it could be August. But Dana [White] is getting it 100% done, and we will fight for the undisputed welterweight title fight next. Leon has got nowhere to run, nowhere to hide. We're gonna get it done for America."

Check out his interview on YouTube:

However, 'Rocky' has been adamant that he will choose his next challenger after successfully defending his title against Kamaru Usman. He previously labeled a potential title shot for Covington as an undeserved product of 'Dana White privilege'.

"[Colby Covington is] getting rewarded for not taking fights. When it was me, I got removed from the rankings. So this Dana White privilege is definitely real."

