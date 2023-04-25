UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has been making headlines lately due to his persistent campaign for a title shot. His efforts have paid off as he has confirmed that a highly anticipated title fight against fellow welterweight Leon Edwards is currently being negotiated.

The reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards has also recently revealed his plans to defend his title in a highly anticipated bout against 'Chaos' at UFC 294. This news is particularly thrilling for Covington, who has been advocating for a shot at welterweight gold.

During a recent interview with InsideFighting, the former interim champion remarked:

"I couldn't say that it's in July, it could be August. But Dana [White] is getting it 100% done, and we will fight for the undisputed welterweight title fight next. Leon has got nowhere to run, nowhere to hide. We're gonna get it done for America."

Colby Covington further added:

"I'm fighting for the undisputed world title next fight. Whether Leon's there, I will fight for the title."

Check out Covington's entire remarks below:

Colby Covington's most recent appearance in the UFC octagon was against his former training partner turned rival, Jorge Masvidal, in the main event of UFC 272 last year. The fight ended in a resounding victory for Covington, who was declared the winner by unanimous decision.

Colby Covington claims Jorge Mavidal retired to use steroids

Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal recently announced his retirement from MMA following a loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. However, Masvidal's rival, Colby Covington, has put forth a provocative theory for why 'Gamebred' has chosen to step away from the sport.

During a recent interview with InsideFighting, 'Chaos' insinuated that Masvidal may have faked his retirement in order to evade drug testing and use anabolic steroids without repercussions:

"It’s a fake retirement...we all know people in the UFC that don’t retire, they’ll get out of the USADA pool, probably go do some steroids, and come back because he doesn’t know how to make money in any other way than fighting.”

Check out the entire interview below:

It is important to highlight that there has been no evidence linking Jorge Masvidal to the use of performance-enhancing drugs during his career in MMA. Masvidal has never tested positive for any banned substances, even during the USADA era in the UFC, which has strict anti-doping policies.

In recognition of his commitment to clean sport, Masvidal was presented with a special jacket by the UFC last month to commemorate 50 clean tests in the USADA anti-doping program.

