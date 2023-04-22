Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal announced his retirement from the sport after suffering his fourth consecutive loss at UFC 287, where he was defeated by Gilbert Burns in his hometown.

However, it appears that 'Gamebred' is making the most of his free time by connecting with his fans on Instagram. Social media was abuzz with excitement when a girl shared her direct messages with Masvidal, leading to a flurry of reactions from his followers.

Check out some of the social media reactions below:

Instagram user @_alvoj wrote:

"Bro like 40 messaging 20 something year old."

Another user @vernus85 remarked:

"He is married. Wtf he doing...."

@Inskii_ stated:

"Dad of the year."

@_mooooooon mentioned Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal's former friend turned rival:

"AND Colby was the bad guy for exposing Jorge as a deadbeat."

@max_mcclimas wrote:

"Colby was right."

Social media user @nickleontheyo stated:

"Well now she can kiss that bag goodbye ……"

@pollomemes remarked:

"Theres she is stringing him along for clout tho."

@lumbernacdad stated:

"His wife will be thrilled."

Another Instagram user @mmawinnerscircle quoted:

"Gamebred going crazy after retirement."

@black_khalipha wrote:

"Ahhh classless dude."

@the.archetype24 mentioned:

"Jorge been falling off since his first fight with Usman."

Gilbert Burns asserts Jorge Masvidal may come out of retirement to compete in "big money fights"

Based on recent statements from Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal may not be finished with professional MMA just yet. Despite suffering a unanimous decision loss to Burns in their most recent bout earlier this month, Masvidal has declared his retirement from the sport. However, the Brazilian believes that the lure of big-money matchups could entice Masvidal to return to the octagon.

Although 'Gamebred' has stated that his retirement is due to a perceived inability to compete at the highest level of the sport, Burns appears to suggest that the potential for lucrative fights may outweigh those concerns. It remains to be seen whether Masvidal will indeed come out of retirement, but the possibility of high-profile matchups could prove too tempting to resist.

During a recent interview with Hablemos MMA, 'Durinho' stated:

"Right now he’s retired, and as a title contender he’s retired, but for big money fights against Conor McGregor or Nate Diaz or another big name, I think he returns."

Check out Burns' entire remarks below:

