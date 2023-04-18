Former UFC welterweight title challenger Colby Covington has weighed in on the highly anticipated clash between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler in the upcoming The Ultimate Fighter (TUF 31) finale.

The Californian native, known for his outspoken personality, shared his thoughts on the impending match and offered his verdict on who he thinks will come out on top.

According to Colby Covington, the fight between McGregor and Chandler is an intriguing matchup that is sure to captivate audiences around the world. While he acknowledged the impressive skills of both fighters, 'Chaos' expressed a preference for 'The Notorious', citing the Irishman's experience and striking ability as key factors that could give him the edge in the bout.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch, Colby Covington remarked:

"I do think he [Conor McGregor] beats Chanlder. I think Chandler's a little washed up now you know, I mean he didn't even do anything in that other B-level organization (Bellator). He was getting beat by scrub guys, scrubs that I trained with. I just think Chandler's washed up and it's a good fight for Conor. Conor's gonna go out there and Spark him. I feel McGregor gets it."

Check out the entire remarks below (from 0:08 onwards):

Although the exact date of the hotly awaited match between the two TUF coaches, McGregor and 'Iron', has yet to be announced, fans and analysts alike are eagerly anticipating the historic showdown expected to take place later this year.

Colby Covington latches on to Jorge Masvidal's declaration of retirement

The retirement announcement of his former American Top Team teammate-turned-rival, Jorge Masvidal, has sparked a response from Colby Covington, who has shared his thoughts on the matter.

'Gamebred', who tasted defeat at the hands of Gilbert Burns at UFC 287, shocked the MMA world by announcing his retirement from the sport. However, this decision has not gone unnoticed by 'Chaos', who has a complicated history with Masvidal.

Despite their past friendship, the relationship between the two Miami natives has been strained in recent years, with both fighters engaging in heated exchanges both in and out of the octagon. In the wake of Masvidal's retirement, Covington insinuated that Masvidal's decision to take another fight was merely an attempt to avoid ending his career with a loss to him.

During his recent appearance on Submission Radio, the former interim champion stated:

"He’s a broken man. There’s a reason that he came out and did what he did to me in the streets like a little clown...There’s no pride in that guy. So, he just didn't want to have to live the rest of his life knowing that he retired off of getting his a** beat by me.”

Check out the entire statement below:

