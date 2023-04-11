Gilbert Burns sent a message to Jorge Masvidal as well as his team and apologized after accusing him of greasing.

Burns took to Twitter to issue an apology to Masvidal after making the accusations during his post-fight press conference this past Saturday. He mentioned that he couldn't prove anything and regretted that he kept repeating it when speaking with the media.

He said:

"I just would like to take the moment to apologize to Jorge 'Gambred' Masvidal and his team. The things that I said after the fight on the press conference in the UFC 287. I said that he passed lotion and this and that, and I said it too much, and I can't prove that."

'Durinho' also added that he hopes that the 'BMF' title holder accepts his apology. He mentioned that he wanted to take back his claims and congratulated him on a great career and wished him well in his retirement, saying:

"I hope he accepts my apologies and I think what I did was wrong. I have no proof that he did that and I wanna take nothing away from him. The guy is a warrior, 52 professional fights. I hope he have a good retirement and I hope he accepts my apology."

The unanimous decision win over Masvidal was meaningful for Burns as he is expected to serve as the backup fighter for the upcoming welterweight title fight between Colby Covington and champion Leon Edwards.

Gilbert Burns demands to be the backup fighter for Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington

Gilbert Burns is riding high after another impressive win at UFC 287, which saw him use his grappling to secure a unanimous decision win over Jorge Masvidal.

The win extended his winning streak to two-straight wins and will keep him in the title mix at 170lbs. The No.5 ranked welterweight used his post-fight interview to demand a title shot as he stated that he wants to be the backup for the upcoming welterweight title fight between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

UFC president Dana White liked the idea of 'Durinho' serving as the backup, which puts him in a great position as he could possibly step in on short notice and fight for the welterweight title.

