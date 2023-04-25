UFC lightweight contender Natan Levy was recently spotted with top-ranked welterweight contender Colby Covington at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Levy shed light on Covington's character behind the camera.

Colby Covington has made waves in the MMA community with his unconventional remarks and actions both inside and outside the octagon. He has been accused of making derogatory remarks and frequently employs incendiary language in his taunts.

While some fans find his antics amusing and justify them as promotional efforts for himself and the sport, others condemn them as detrimental and insulting. Covington's provocative persona has helped him earn prominence and attention, but it has also resulted in substantial pushback and criticism.

MMA Mania @mmamania 5 years ago today, Colby Covington turned heel by calling Brazil a dump and has never looked back

5 years ago today, Colby Covington turned heel by calling Brazil a dump and has never looked back https://t.co/twrvpQXJ59

People close to Covington, on the other hand, insist that his persona is merely an act and that the American is an amazing person. Natan Levy, who spent time with 'Chaos' in training, confirmed that the former UFC interim champion is misunderstood.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch, Levy stated:

"Actually I didn't train. I just said hi.... [He's] a really cool guy. I love his fighting style, love him or hate him. He's nice.... he said some great things to me. From the first time I saw him at the PI [Performance Institue], he didn't act like, 'Who are you?' He was like, 'You're Natan Levy right? I love your kicks.. I like your style."

He added:

"There was no arrogance at all. Just a humble and cool guy. Took a picture with him like a fan and it went around the internet."

Check out Sportskeeda MMA's exclusive interview with Natan Levy below:

Michael Bisping recounts a surprise encounter with Colby Covington that proved that the American is "pure class"

Colby Covington and Michael Bisping got into a heated exchange following the American's victory against Rafael dos Anjos for the interim welterweight championship.

Robbie Fox @RobbieBarstool



Trump does not give a flying fuck about your Interim Welterweight Championship, bro. Absolutely love Bisping calling Covington out on the @UFCONFOX post-fight show and proving that outside of his cringeworthy pre-written lines, Colby can't string a sentence together for shit.Trump does not give a flying fuck about your Interim Welterweight Championship, bro. Absolutely love Bisping calling Covington out on the @UFCONFOX post-fight show and proving that outside of his cringeworthy pre-written lines, Colby can't string a sentence together for shit. Trump does not give a flying fuck about your Interim Welterweight Championship, bro. https://t.co/DsvgBaaVlj

Bisping has taken on the role of an analyst following his retirement from active competition and is often seen interviewing some of the biggest names of the sport.

The former UFC middleweight champion recently detailed an encounter he had with Colby Covington during UFC 286. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping said:

"I bumped into Colby at the airport, Sunday morning after UFC London last week. I’m at the airport, I’m like a zombie. I’ve been up all night, I was so tired. I’m going through security – someone jumps on my back. I jump out of my skin, I’m absolutely terrified, I s*** my pants, I look around, and it’s Colby Covington. The nicest encounter ever. Pure class, great manners, pure gentlemen. And him and his friends they were so, so nice…I’m just saying Colby’s a nice dude."

Check out the video below:

Poll : 0 votes