Reigning UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has set his sights on defending his title in a highly anticipated bout against Colby Covington at UFC 294, which is rumored to take place in October of this year. Despite previous speculation of a potential matchup at UFC London in July, Edwards has made it clear that he will not be participating in the event, opting instead to focus on his upcoming title defense against Covington.

The Birmingham native showcased his exceptional skills and dominated his opponent Kamaru Usman in a trilogy fight at UFC 286. The 170-pound kingpin won the bout with a majority decision, effectively retaining his title and extending his remarkable winning streak to 12 consecutive victories.

In a recent interview with SkySports, Leon Edwards expressed his eagerness to make a comeback to the octagon after an extended period of recovery from last bout. 'Rocky' stated that he is now setting his sights on a return to action at UFC 294, scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi later this autumn:

"I fought under a month ago. March to July I don't think makes sense.

"In the last year or so I've fought three times I think, I'd love to fight now towards the end of the year. The Abu Dhabi card would be great. That would be perfect, I get time to nurse my injuries, I get time to get back into it, I feel like Abu Dhabi would be perfect."

Check out Leon Edwards' entire interview below:

The Jamaican-born acknowledged that taking the time to fully recover and regain his fitness is crucial to his success in the octagon, and that the upcoming event presents an ideal opportunity to make his triumphant return to the UFC.

Colby Covington launches an all-new assault on Leon Edwards

In a recent Twitter tirade, Colby Covington has openly criticized Leon Edwards for not granting him a title shot, despite UFC president Dana White confirming him as the next challenger. Covington expressed his frustration towards Edwards for denying him the chance to compete for the welterweight title, despite his impressive performances in the division.

The former interim welterweight champion's comments showcased his eagerness to prove his worth and claim the title, as he referenced historical comparisons and made it clear that he intends to take the opportunity regardless. 'Chaos' conveyed his confidence in his abilities and highlighted his record, showing that he is more than deserving of a title shot.

"Don’t want to give me a title shot mumble mouth? I recall the British not wanting to give Americans our freedom either... So we took it. See you in July junior."

🦅 Don’t want to give me a title shot mumble mouth? I recall the British not wanting to give Americans our freedom either... So we took it.See you in July junior. Don’t want to give me a title shot mumble mouth? I recall the British not wanting to give Americans our freedom either... So we took it. See you in July junior. 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 https://t.co/nGLhgUsPHx

