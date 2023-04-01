What disease does Neil Diamond have? Health issues explored as singer opens up on accepting his condition

Singer and songwriter Neil Diamond has recently spoken up about his struggles with Parkinson's disease over the years. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2018. While appearing for an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Diamond said that he initially ignored everything during the first two years and that he continues to do the same. He added:

"But … this is me; this is what I have to accept. And I'm willing to do it. And, OK, so this is the hand that God's given me, and I have to make the best of it, and so I am. I am."

In the interview, he revealed that everything in his life is gradually becoming quiet as he learns to live with the diagnosis and accepts it. He added that he likes himself the way he is and mentioned how his life has changed, saying that everything was hard for him and that he was embarrassed. Neil continued:

"Being found out is the scariest thing you can hope for because we all have a façade. And the truth be known to all of 'em. I'm not some big star – I'm just me."

According to the Mayo Clinic, Parkinson's disease affects the nervous system and body parts controlled by nerves. It does not have a cure, but medications can be used to treat the symptoms.

Neil Diamond was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2018

Neil Diamond was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2018, following which he announced his retirement from touring. He was busy with his 50th-anniversary tour in Australia and New Zealand, which was eventually canceled after being advised by medical experts.

Neil shared a post on his website at the time, saying he felt honored to bring shows to the public over the last 50 years. He apologized to all those who purchased the tickets and were on their way to witness the show. He added:

"My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement."

Diamond's life story is being featured in the new Broadway musical A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical. During the opening night in December 2022, Diamond performed his single, Sweet Caroline.

Neil Diamond worked on other projects after contracting the disease

While speaking in a Zoom interview during the Covid-19 pandemic, Neil Diamond said that he is working on new singles and has re-recorded 14 hits from his new album, Classic Diamonds. In another interview with Parade, he said that his singing has improved since he retired from touring and added:

"It's probably because I'm not on the road singing full-out and tearing up my voice. So it's in very good shape, which I didn't expect."

He also revealed his plans to continue writing and recording new content alongside spending time with his family, saying that he is happy to be around.

Diamond sold his song catalog and rights to all recordings from his career to Universal Music Group in February 2022. Universal also took on the responsibility of releasing his new songs if he ever decided to return to the studio.

The 82-year-old has released 32 albums in his successful career in the music industry, along with 94 singles.

