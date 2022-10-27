What disease does Mick Mars have? Motley Crue guitarist retired from touring

Guitarist and co-founder of Motley Crue, Mick Mars, has retired from touring with the group due to his ongoing struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis. A representative, however, revealed that he would remain a member. An official statement from the band reads,

"Mick Mars, co-founder and lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Motley Crue for the past 41 years, has announced today that due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (A.S.), he will no longer be able to tour with the band.

"Mick will continue as a member of the band, but can no longer handle the rigors of the road. A.S. is an extremely painful and crippling degenerative disease, which affects the spine.”

EDDIEエディ @EddieCarlisle4

After 41 years of playing guitar

I hope he gets better Mick mars has retired from mötley Crüe touring, obviously he is still a member of the band,but can no longer tour.After 41 years of playing guitarI hope he gets better Mick mars has retired from mötley Crüe touring, obviously he is still a member of the band,but can no longer tour.After 41 years of playing guitar❤️ I hope he gets better

Hawkeye @demonchild7289 Damn, Mick Mars has retired from touring with @MotleyCrue . I'm just glad I got to see him play on stage three times Damn, Mick Mars has retired from touring with @MotleyCrue. I'm just glad I got to see him play on stage three times

The band has not confirmed anything on the replacement for Mars. Meanwhile, guitarist John 5 of Marilyn Manson/Rob Zombie is reportedly joining the group.

Mick Mars’ health issues explored

Mick Mars, 71, has been battling Ankylosing Spondylitis for years. He was diagnosed with the disease at the age of 17, which impaired his movement, and he had to bear a lot of pain.

Mars also underwent hip-replacement surgery in late 2004, but the problem caused his lower spine to seize up and freeze entirely solid. It led to scoliosis on his back and squashed him down and forward until he was three inches shorter than he was in high school.

Ankylosing spondylitis can affect joints like shoulders, hips, and eyes and cause bowel issues and back pain. The cause behind the disease is not known, but it involves a combination of genetic and environmental factors and can be diagnosed with the assistance of medical imaging and blood tests.

Although there is no cure for this problem, treatments, exercise, therapy, and medications can help to decrease the pain.

In brief, about Mick Mars

Mick Mars is a well-known musician, guitarist and co-founder of Motley Crue (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Mick Mars dropped out of high school and started playing guitar in some blue-based rock bands alongside joining menial day jobs.

Born as Robert Alan Deal, he changed his name to Mick and dyed his hair black. He posted an ad in a Los Angeles newspaper in April 1980 and was contacted by Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee. He then remained a part of Motley Crue until 2015, the year which was reported to be the band’s final tour.

Mars began working on a solo album with John Corabi. He was also a songwriter for John LeCompt and the band members of Machina and Crashdiet. The 71-year-old also played guitar on the title song of Hinder’s album, Take It to the Limit, and Into the Light from Papa Roach’s album, Metamorphosis.

Mars was the co-writer of a song with Escape the Fate for the band’s self-titled album. He was also featured in the music video for the single Boss’s Daughter from the album War of Angels by Pop Evil.

He released another song, The Way I’m Wired with Black Smoke Trigger, in 2019 and appeared in a single, Outlaws & Outsiders, by Cory Marks.

Poll : 0 votes