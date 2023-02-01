What did Ozzy Osbourne do at WWE Survivor Series WarGames?

Famed English singer Ozzy Osbourne has been an integral part of WWE. The Black Sabbath lead singer has given the promotion multiple hit themes for its events.

Osbourne's exploits in WWE date back to 1986. He managed the British Bulldogs alongside Lou Albano in their Tag Team Championship against The Dream Team at WrestleMania 2. Since then, The Godfather of Heavy Metal has actively promoted the WWE product with his vocal skills and even made guest appearances on weekly shows.

The Stamford-based promotion has used a total of four songs by Ozzy Osbourne. I Don't Wanna Stop, from the hit album Black Rain, was the official theme song for Judgment Day 2007. The legendary singer even performed the song on SmackDown before the Pay-Per-View event. In 2021 and 2022, WWE associated with wordplay and used Straight to Hell to promote the Hell in a Cell events.

Moving onto Ozzy Osbourne's involvement in Survivor Series WarGames, the infamous song War Pigs by Black Sabbath, became the official theme for the November event. The Prince of Darkness even featured in the opening segment for WarGames, performing the song while superstars prepped themselves for war.

War Pigs hasn't aged a bit since it was released in 1970. It is continuously used in movies and events due to the dramatic tempo of the music. The song is based on a man's desire for destruction. It proved to be a perfect fit for the Survivor Series WarGames last year and might be used in another event soon.

A mainstay of WWE, Ozzy Osbourne recently retired from touring

Ozzy Osbourne had a prolonged battle with drug abuse and alcohol addiction in the 1980s, which adversely impacted his health. It has apparently become the reason for his retirement from touring. The legendary singer dropped the bombshell of his declining health today on Twitter.

Ozzy Osbourne @OzzyOsbourne This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans… This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans… https://t.co/aXGw3fjImo

Osbourne did mention that he was looking into ideas for where he will be able to perform without traveling. Fans were quick to connect it with online performances, whom he thanked for their support and dedication.

In September 2022, the 74-year-old released his 13th solo album, Patient Number 9. One of its songs, Parasite, became the official theme for WWE Survivor Series WarGames alongside War Pigs by Black Sabbath. Patient Number 9 is nominated for best rock album at the 2023 Grammy awards.

Not many fans know that Ozzy Osbourne is a Hall of Famer. He was inducted in 2021 during the Thunderdome Era. As such, he didn't appear in person but was able to accept the honor from his abode in Los Angeles.

What is your favorite Ozzy Osbourne song? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes