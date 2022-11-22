How many times has Ozzy Osbourne appeared in the WWE?

Ozzy Osbourne is one of the most revolutionary heavy metal vocalists in the music history industry. The British artist is arguably one of the main reasons for the growth of the heavy metal industry and is also fondly known as the "Godfather of Heavy Metal."

Whether it was the band Black Sabbath or himself going solo, Osbourne made a name for himself and gained popularity worldwide. It is no secret that WWE loves crossovers and bringing in superstars from different industries with a huge following to increase the audience.

One such successful crossover that has lasted decades is between WWF/E and Ozzy Osbourne. The first time we saw the British singer in the promotion was at WrestleMania II.

Osbourne, alongside Capt. Lou Albano, managed the British Bulldogs to a Tag Team Championship win against The Dream Team. Decades later, in November 2009, Ozzy Osbourne was seen alongside his wife, Sharon, as Monday Night RAW's guest host.

Apart from on-screen appearances, the British singer and his band Black Sabbath's song “War Pigs” was used as the theme song for NXT: Takeover WarGames. In 2021, he rightfully took his place in the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Ozzy Osbourne's Parasite is the theme song of Survivor Series WarGames

Ozzy Osbourne will again lend his music to WWE for Survivor Series WarGames. The song "Parasite" is one of Osbourne's latest songs, released in 2022.

This song is perfect for the Premium Live Event as the theme for the Survivor Series is War, and heavy metal music will work well to help hype the event.

This year's Premium Live Event has two WarGames matches, one for men and one for women.

The Women's WarGames match sees Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley take on Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and a partner of their choosing.

The prospective main event is the Men's WarGames match. Roman Reigns and his Bloodline will take on The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and the returning Kevin Owens.

