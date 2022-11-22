How many Ozzy Osbourne songs have been used by WWE?

Ozzy Osbourne's song Parasite was recently announced as the official theme song for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series WarGames. As it turns out, this is just one of the handful of times the musician's music has been used in the promotion.

The Black Sabbath vocalist has had a long history with the Stamford-based promotion. The first was during WrestleMania 2, where he was in the corner of The British Bulldogs for their World Tag Team Championship match against The Dream Team. Osbourne has since been involved with the promotion multiple times, whether to perform his song or even as a guest host.

So far, four songs by Ozzy Osbourne have been used by WWE. In 2007, his first single, I Don't Wanna Stop, was used as the official theme song for Judgment Day. He even performed it t on SmackDown a week before the event.

Straight to Hell was also used twice in the promotion. The song was the official theme song for the 2021 and 2022 Hell in a Cell premium live events.

Lastly, War Pigs by Black Sabbath was used for the NXT Takeover: WarGames event in 2020. The song was also used for the commercial for this year's Survivor Series WarGames event.

Ozzy Osbourne was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021

Many celebrities have appeared in the Stamford-based promotion, whether for matches, guest hosts, or simple segments. However, only a handful have been inducted into the Hall of Fame. Some inductees are Mike Tyson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Snoop Dogg, and Osbourne.

In 2021, the musician attended the ceremony virtually and shared a sweet and simple speech for his induction. He thanked the fans and stated it was all about them before thanking the rest of the promotion.

“Thank you so much WWE Universe for this award. I don’t deserve it, but thank you anyway... It’s all about the fans, really. Our fans are what keep us alive really. It’s all about them,” Osbourne said. [H/T Tone Deaf]

Although many celebrities and musicians have made appearances in WWE, the ones by Ozzy Osbourne remain unforgettable.

