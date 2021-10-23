"Went to shake Vince’s hand with the chicken juice" - Bruce Prichard details WWE Hall of Famer's bizarre meeting with Vince McMahon

”Bruce Prichard has explained his encounter with Ozzy Osbourne and how the popular singer wanted to meet WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Earlier this year, Ozzy Osbourne was inducted into the WWE’s celebrity wing of the Hall of Fame after making guest appearances for the company. Osbourne has been seen on several occasions over the years on WWE programming.

In an episode of ‘Something to Wrestle With Podcast’, Bruce Prichard talked about one of his meetings with Osbourne, which took place in the year 2006 and before the No Mercy pay-per-view.

Prichard explained that Osbourne was eating chicken breast when the two men met each other and the singer wanted to say hello to McMahon.

“We had Ozzy. His new album was coming out and he was going to sing his new hit single. Ozzy came in and he was absolutely fan-f***ing-tastic, he was great during the day. He was one of those guys that you would say, man, give me an Ozzy Osborne every week. I’ll work with him every day. So then Ozzy left to go back to the hotel to relax, Ozzy came back and I met someone else when he came back. He was a completely different cat when he came back and he was eating chicken breast okay, a big fat juicy chicken breast. He was picking it up and eating the chicken breast, and he wanted to say hi to Vince. He kept asking me ‘Is Vince here, I want to say hello."

Bruce Prichard added that he finally brought McMahon in and Osbourne was had the chicken breast in his hand and also had sauce on it. The WWE Hall of Famer took a bite out of the piece and then went on to shake McMahon's hand with the chicken juice and everything all over it.

"I go and grab Vince and say, ‘Vince, Ozzy would love to say hi.’ I bring Vince in, and he’s got the chicken breast in his hand. In his right hand and it’s got sauce and sh** on it and Ozzy bites into the chicken, and he sees Vince and goes to pull the chicken out, and his teeth came out. Then he just kind of put everything back in and went to shake Vince’s hand with the chicken juice and all the stuff all over it, which again was a high spot for me.”

Bruce Prichard is currently a Senior Vice President in WWE, where he serves as Executive Director of SmackDown and RAW. Prichard has been with the company since 2018 and is known for making big decisions in terms of creative booking.

Bruce Prichard has been the host of the podcast Something to Wrestle with Conrad Thompson since 2016.

