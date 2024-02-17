“Looks like an anime character with his running” - Travis Scott's sprint in Celebrity Softball Classic evokes playful comments from baseball fans

Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic was a hit on Thursday, held at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros. The iconic stadium was host to an array of huge names competing for charity and one person looking for the win was Travis Scott himself.

A video of him running out a foul ball went viral and was shared on Instagram by MLB Fits and Talkin' Baseball:

"Every manager wants their player to give the same effort that Travis Scott does 😤 (via @aria1exander)"

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on his running, with some having a little fun at his expense. At the same time, many were impressed at Scott's hustle.

Fans react to Scott's sprint in Celebrity Softball Classic

The Celebrity Softball Classic raised money for the Cactus Jack Foundation, which aims to equip youngsters with the educational and creative tools they need to succeed.

Who else was at Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Foundation HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic?

One of the biggest names in attendance was Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. Stroud was named MVP after hitting a double and homering over the fences.

Another NFL star present was DeAndre Hopkins and the Tennessee Titans receiver was not the only football icon there. Former MVP running back Adrian Peterson was there, as was former first-round pick Johnny Manziel.

There were rappers Paul Wall, Trae tha Truth and the iconic Ne-Yo.

Cactus Jack HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic - DeAndre Hopkins and Scarface

There were some big baseball names too, including Jeremy Peña, Michael Brantley, Alex Bregman, Lance McCullers and Kyle Tucker. Jose Canseco and his daughter, Josie Canseco were also in attendance.

Pro Football Hall of Famers, Warren Moon and Andre Johnson were there, as was baseball legend, Reggie Jackson.

Travis Scott took to X to thank everyone for the Houston leg, tweeting:

"I must say Houston that was so much funnnnnnnn Thank you to ever body that came out took time out there busy day to come rock out at Minute Maid park. For a good game. That was Fing fun !!!!!!!!!"

