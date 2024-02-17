Jose Canseco's daughter Josie pokes fun with hilarious dance moves at Travis Scott’s HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic

Jose Canseco and his daughter, Josie Canseco, took part in Travis Scott's HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic on Thursday. The game saw a host of famous faces, including Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud, who won the MVP for the game.

During the game, the Cansecos were caught on video, and Josie did a funny dance for the camera, which she uploaded to her Instagram stories.

Josie Canseco dances alongside Jose Canseco

The game was played at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros, and helped raise money for the Cactus Jack Foundation. This foundation helps provide youngsters with access to educational and creative facilities for long-term life improvements.

Josie Canseco dances alongside Jose Canseco

The father and daughter cut fine figures in black and gold, with Josie No. 3 and Jose Canseco No. 33.

Josie and Jose Canseco

Travis Scott took to X to share his appreciation for everyone who helped make it such a successful day:

"I must say Houston that was so much funnnnnnnn Thank you to ever body that came out took time out there busy day to come rock out at Minute Maid park. For a good game. That was Fing fun !!!!!!!!!"

Josie Canseco makes the front cover of Harper's Bazaar for March

As an aspiring model, Josie Canseco has seen a busy start to 2024, with a variety of shoots for swimwear companies and famous photographers. Canseco told Maxim her ambitions for her career in a 2023 interview:

“The ultimate goal for me, because of my love for their late, legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld, would be to work with Chanel. Another dream would be an American Vogue cover. I think being chosen for something that big would, in a way, solidify my success.”

She may have taken a big step on the road to achieving this, as Canseco will appear on the front cover of March's Harper's Bazaar.

"🤯🤯 March Harper’s cover! Thank you to this amazing team for bringing it all together💛"

This is certainly big news for Canseco, and it will be interesting to see what next in her career.

