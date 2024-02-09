“Cutest human” - Jose Canseco's daughter Josie expresses adoration for her father in an endearing snapshot of MLB legend

Jose Canseco's daughter mostly makes headlines due to her modeling shoots and with her career arching in the right direction, life appears to be going well. Josie took to her IG stories to celebrate her famous baseball father, captioning a post:

"Cutest human"

Josie Canseco's IG stories

Josie Canseco also shared a post showing that she took her dog to Vegas with her. Canseco is an animal lover, as she explained to Maxim in 2023:

“I’ve always had a really soft spot for animals. Growing up, I volunteered at farms and shelters just as a way to pass time doing something I love.

"The last couple of years I’ve been working with a wonderful nonprofit [organization] called The Real Bark, which takes in dogs that other shelters simply won’t because they might be considered ‘hard cases.’

"It’s so beautiful to get to see [The Real Bark] team find them loving forever homes.”

Josie Canseco's IG stories

With it being Super Bowl weekend, it is plausible she has an eye on the big game at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas, but given the number of modeling shoots Canseco is having of late, it could be for work or another reason.

Canseco has had a variety of shoots to kick off the year, including modeling for renowned photographer Perazna.

Josie Canseco discusses growing up the daughter of MLB icon, Jose Canseco

Growing up the daughter of an MLB icon presents a unique share of challenges, and Josie discussed her upbringing and life as the daughter of Jose Canseco.

Josie discussed this with Maxim in 2023:

“Everyone’s family goes through their own set of issues, and sometimes when you have one side of your life in the public eye, the personal side can bleed through and make things messy. I’m grateful for my family in every way, but it’s just not all what it may seem.”

She also admitted that meeting Jose Canseco can be a daunting prospect for some, which represents a challenge when it comes to her personal life:

“I think meeting any young lady’s father can be stressful, [especially] a father that’s controversial like mine, and also very tall and known for his strength. My dad and I have a very special relationship, most of the time, and I bring a very vulnerable side out of him, so ultimately he’s very kind and respectful to anyone I bring around.”

2024 seems to be going well for Josie Canseco and it will be interesting to see what it holds for her.

