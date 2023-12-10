Former MLB icon Jose Canseco's daughter Josie models for acclaimed fine-art photographer David Yarrow in picturesque snows of Colorado.

Former MLB star Jose Canseco's daughter, Josie, recently modeled for British photographer David Yarrow, a fine art photographer, author and conservationist.

The photos on her Instagram featured Josie looking classy in the scenic Colorado snow.

Josie Canseco has taken the internet by storm and has 1.2 million followers on Instagram. After starring in "SummerBreak 2" in 2014, she tried out for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition two years later. In 2018, Josie made her debut for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

Josie called out the people who said her career was helped by family money earlier this year, via The New York Post:

“My ‘family money’ was blown by the time I was 6/7 w bankruptcy and I had to work my a** off to not only sustain my ‘family name’ but also pay my bills cause no one paid that s–t except me. My family is broke, and I don’t get the advance of a family that was rich."

There were some other snaps, including one of the picturesque town of Telluride, Colorado.

Jose Canseco's daughter Josie discusses her unconventional 'addiction'

Earlier this month, Jose Canseco shared a picture of herself to IG playing the solitaire board game. She called it her "current addiction." Normally called patience in the United States, the game is also known as peg solitaire.

Josie's mother, Jessica, and Jose Canseco divorced in 2000. The pair married in 1996, but their marriage was tumultuous. Jose was arrested for domestic violence in 1997 and got probation. Jessica received $8 million from their divorce settlement, and for a time that seemed to be the end of everything.

However, Jose Canseco made headlines in 2008 by accusing Jessica and MLB legend Alex Rodriguez of having an affair. Both A-Rod and Jessica denied this, saying they were just friends. Canseco again reaffirmed the claims in 2019 but was again refuted by Jessica.

While Canseco was a force on the diamond, his career and legacy were tainted by PED use. He admitted using PEDs and in his 2005 book, "Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant 'Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big," Canseco said the majority of MLB players were also using them.

