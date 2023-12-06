Former MLB star Jose Canseco's daughter Josie spills beans on her unconventional 'current addiction'

Josie Canseco, the daughter of former MLB slugger Jose Canseco, is spending her holidays relaxing in a hotel room and indulging in her newfound obsession with board games. In a recent Instagram story, she shared a picture of herself playing the solitaire board game, referring to it as her "current addiction."

Solitaire is an interesting single-player game, played with marbles on a wooden board. The game includes 32 marbles and a wooden board with 33 holes. For a portable 3D puzzle game, you assemble small wooden pieces to form a three-dimensional shape.

In Britain, the game is called solitaire, while in the United States, it's known as peg solitaire. In the U.S., people commonly refer to the game of solitaire as patience.

Josie Canseco posted the glimpses of her day at a hotel on Instagram, where she was seen dancing and leisurely playing solitaire all by herself. Despite her frequent travels as a model, Canseco finds indulging in single-player board games to be a helpful way to alleviate boredom.

Jose Canseco and Josie's mom Jessica’s relationship timeline

Jose Canseco, a former baseball player, and Jessica Canseco, his ex-wife, faced problems in their marriage. They got married in a small ceremony in August 1996 but things went wrong. In 1997, Jose was arrested for hurting Jessica, and he got probation in January 1998.

Their marriage got worse, and they divorced in 2000. Jessica got $8 million as part of the divorce settlement.

In 2008, Jose accused Jessica and ex-MLB player Alex Rodriguez of cheating. Rodriguez denied it, and Jessica said they were just friends. In 2019, Jose again claimed Rodriguez cheated with Jessica. Jessica denied it once more, saying it was not true.

Jose Canseco, besides his successful baseball career, admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs. His personal life has been full of controversies, and his relationships continue to be in the news.

