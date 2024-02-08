“Hurt my feelings” - Jose Canseco's daughter Josie radiates timeless elegance as she poses for renowned portraiture photographer Perazna

Josie Canseco, daughter of MLB icon Jose Canseco, is carving her own path in the modeling world and has had a busy start to 2024. After posing for multiple shoots already this year, Canseco modeled for renowned photographer Perazna.

Canseco posted images from the shoot on Instagram, which she captioned:

"Hurt my feelings @perazna"

These photos were as striking as they were elegant and were not the first time Josie Canseco had modeled for a famous photographer. In December of last year, Canseco modeled for British photographer David Yarrow in Colorado.

The model has also posed for multiple swimwear and jewelry companies this year, including Beach Bunny.

Jim Carrey is Josie Canseco's "favorite human"

While Josie Canseco loves her MLB-famous father, Jose Canseco, she also looks up to legendary actor Jim Carrey. Speaking to Maxim in 2023, Canseco said:

“My favorite human, who I’ve looked up to my entire life, is Jim Carrey. His talent, humor, confidence, and wisdom is inspiring and something that’s shaped me and my perspective on everything.”

Canseco stated to the New York Times that her father's career and fame didn't help her career, as they had to go through bankruptcy when she was young. She elaborated on her family life and her famous last name with Maxim:

"I think everyone should just remember that a lot of this world is smoke and mirrors,” Canseco said regarding nepotism.

“Everyone’s family goes through their own set of issues, and sometimes when you have one side of your life in the public eye, the personal side can bleed through and make things messy. I’m grateful for my family in every way, but it’s just not all what it may seem.”

She went further, explaining her early struggles to get into the industry and how her agency believed in her:

“My agency believed in me and was fronting me for rent and pocket money for my first two years of my career, so when I’d get paid from jobs they’d recoup that.

“Eventually I had built a clientele, and I was out of debt with [the agency] and could afford to not stay in those anymore. Regardless how rough those apartments could be, I wouldn’t have changed a thing. I met some amazing women. And luckily, I got along with most of them.”

Josie Canseco later discussed her ambitions, which include being on the cover of Vogue or working with Chanel:

“The ultimate goal for me, because of my love for their late, legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld, would be to work with Chanel. Another dream would be an American Vogue cover. I think being chosen for something that big would, in a way, solidify my success.”

Canseco is ever growing in popularity and it will be interesting to see if Vogue or Chael come calling.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.