MLB legend Jose Canseco's daughter Josie models for Beach Bunny's latest swimwear collection

Jose Canseco had a tremendous career in the MLB and his daughter, Josie, is making a name for herself in modeling. After modeling for British photographer David Yarrow, Canseco is now featuring in Beach Bunny's latest swimwear collection.

The swimwear company shared the images and video of the shoot on Instagram:

"Our new favorite swim is here 💌 Spring 2024 drop 1 with Josie Canseco is live now // shop via link in bio. @josiecanseco. @france.and.jesse"

Canseco modeled a variety of lines, from cover-ups to bikinis.

This wasn't the first time Canseco has featured for a swimwear company, as she recently modeled for Dorne.

Josie discussed the effect of Jose Canseco's fame on her career

As Josie Canseco has been finding her way in the modeling world, some were quick to say her journey had been easy, due to Jose Canseco's fame. In 2023, Josie was quick to share her thoughts on the matter and refuted the notion to the New York Post:

“My family is broke and I don’t get the advance of a family that was rich. I’m tired of being categorized when it was very different,” Josie said. “I’m beyond grateful because I certainly have been graced with the privilege of being born within a family that earned what they earned but respectfully, the expectation isn’t all what it seems.

“My ‘family money’ was blown by the time I was 6/7 w bankruptcy and I had to work my a** off to not only sustain my ‘family name’ but also pay my bills, cause no one paid that s–t except me."

That said, Josie has a good relationship with Jose Canseco and called him her "favorite human" on his 59th birthday.

With Josie Canseco ending 2023 and kicking off 2024 with modeling shoots, this could be a big year in her career.

