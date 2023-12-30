[Photos] MLB icon Jose Canseco's daughter Josie sparks heat with latest swimsuit jewelry photoshoot, elevating glamor with adventurous style

Josie Canseco is the daughter of MLB icon Jose Canseco and has made a name for herself as a successful model. After debuting in Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2018, Canseco has modeled for Sherri Hill, among others.

She recently had a photoshoot for Dorne, a swimwear jewelry company, and they posted the photos on Instagram, along with the caption:

"Remix your swimsuit with our Bonds, Connections and Mementos. Core memories of adventures elevated. Shop the world’s first bikini jewelry at dorne.com"

Josie Canseco's swimsuit jewelry photoshoot

Earlier in December, Canseco modeled in snowy Colorado for fine-art photographer David Yarrow. The photos were taken in the beautiful mountain town of Telluride.

More about Jose Canseco's daughter, Josie

Josie Canseco was born in 1996 to Jose Canseco and his ex-wife, Jessica. At the time, Canseco was playing for the Boston Red Sox; however, his marriage was tumultuous.

After being arrested for domestic violence, for which Canseco received probation in 1998, the two divorced in 2000, and Jessica received $8 million in the settlement.

While Jose Canseco has been in the headlines throughout her life for a number of scandals and stories, Josie has been working hard to achieve her own goals. She has 1.1 million followers on Instagram, and alongside her modeling career, Josie appeared in the TV series SummerBreak 2 in 2014.

Earlier this year, she refuted the claims that her father's career had paved the way for her success (via The New York Post):

“My ‘family money’ was blown by the time I was 6/7 w bankruptcy and I had to work my a** off to not only sustain my ‘family name’ but also pay my bills cause no one paid that s–t except me. My family is broke, and I don’t get the advance of a family that was rich."

The 27-year-old celebrated her birthday in November and will be looking forward to a good 2024, which could be a big one in her career.

