BTS star Jimin confesses his love for Zoro from One Piece

One Piece is unquestionably one of the greatest anime series ever made, and some fans even contend that it may be the finest. Nevertheless, it is indisputable that it is a cherished show that has won the hearts of many people all over the world, including k-pop artists.

A recent tweet gaining traction on social media highlighted the time when BTS member Jimin revealed in an interview who his favorite anime character is. During the interview, Jimin confessed that his favorite character is from One Piece, and he used to tell his mother that he wanted to be like him.

However, he is not the only BTS member who enjoys anime. V, for instance, reportedly enjoys watching anime when preparing for any show. Suga has previously been spotted donning the Naruto costume, and the group's song Attack on Bangtan was reportedly inspired by the popular anime Attack on Titan.

As a child, BTS star Jimin aspired to be a swordsman like One Piece's Zoro

Jimin's affection for Zoro from One Piece was spotlighted in a recent post. The post was made by user @OP_SPOILERS2023, and it states that Jimin's favorite character is Zoro. It is well known that Jimin and other members of BTS adore anime and regularly watch it despite their busy schedules.

In an interview from long ago, BTS member Jimin had revealed that Zoro from One Piece was his favorite character as a child and that his aim was to become a cool swordsman like him. He used to tell his mother that he would become the number one swordsman in the world. As a result, BTS's Jimin practiced Kendo for about 8 years.

Roronoa Zoro, better known as Pirate Hunter Zoro, is a Straw Hat Pirates warrior, one of their two swordsmen. Zoro is one of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet's senior officers and is the right-hand man of his crew's leader, Monkey D. Luffy. He is the second member of Luffy's crew and the first to join it, joining during the Romantic Dawn Arc.

Fans react to the tweet

Several fans were left surprised after the tweet went viral, as many of them didn't know this fact about their idol. Others demanded that BTS or Jimin should make the next opening song for One Piece.

A fan even detailed everything that the BTS members have in their possession from the anime, adding that BTS' Jimin also had a Chopper figurine in his room.

What is the anime about?

The Japanese manga series One Piece is created by Eiichiro Oda. As of July 1997, it has been serialized in Shueisha's Shonen Manga magazine Weekly Shonen Jump, with individual chapters compiled into 105 tankobon volumes as of March 2023.

The narrative chronicles the exploits of Monkey D. Luffy, a youngster whose body took on the quality of rubber after mistakenly eating a Devil Fruit. Luffy traverses the Grand Line with his pirate crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, in pursuit of the late King of the Pirates Gol D. Roger's ultimate prize, known as the One Piece, in order to become the next King of the Pirates.

Fans are excited to see how the Wano County arc ends since the anime is moving on an interesting path. Both Crunchyroll and Funimation provide the series for fans to watch online. The promo for the upcoming episode, which will air on April 2, 2023, has also been made available.

