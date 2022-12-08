Spanish football legend Gerard Piqué calls One Piece 'a work of art', breaks the internet

Legendary Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué recently posted a tweet in which he called One Piece “a work of art.” The announcement from Piqué has seemingly broken both the Spanish and English-speaking sides of the internet, with many fans of his and the smash-hit anime and manga series sharing their love for his proclamation.

Piqué joins a list of many other notable celebrities and athletes who have professed a love for either One Piece or anime in general. It’s always an exciting topic that gets fans riled up, and is also a great way to further humanize these athletes and celebrities who are often idolized.

"Pique is one of us": Fans react as Gerard Piqué hails One Piece

Gerard Piqué's tweet

Gerard Piqué initially posted the tweet on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Despite the short and to-the-point tweet, it seems to have generated a flood of responses from One Piece fans all over the world. Both Spanish-speaking and English-speaking fans have flooded the comments section of Piqué’s tweet, sharing their love for the series and supporting him.

Gerard Piqué, full name Gerard Piqué Bernabeu, is a Spanish football player who played at the youth, senior, and international levels of the sport. At a youth level, he played for Barcelona from 1997-2004, before joining Manchester United in 2004, where he finished out the year with them. He did not return to the Manchester United youth team after the 2004 season.

Professionally, he played for Manchester United from 2004-2008, before being on loan to Real Zaragoza from 2006-2007. He then joined Barcelona in 2008, where he remained until his retirement in 2022.

On an international level, he played with various youth teams in Spain from age 16 to 21. He then played for both the Spain national adult team and the Catalonia national adult team from 2009 to 2018 and from 2008 to 2019, respectively. He has also won a FIFA World Cup in 2010 with the South Africa team and a UEFA European Championship in 2012 with the Poland-Ukraine team.

One Piece is a manga and anime series created, written, and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. The series began its manga serialization in 1997 and was first adapted into a weekly anime in 1999. Both adaptations are still releasing new content as of this article’s writing, and are some of the most popular selections in their respective mediums.

Gerard Piqué now joins a list of several other notable celebrities and persons of interest who have professed their love for the series. This includes French President Emmanuel Macron, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis, Memphis Grizzlies player Steven Adams, singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne, and rap artist Lil Uzi Vert.

