Cristiano Ronaldo is a household name in the world of sports. Such is his popularity that even if you don't watch football, you have heard of him. He is a global icon with a staggering following comprising of loyal fans and others who don't like him so much.

Somebody who belongs in the latter camp is WWE Superstar Sheamus, who is quite famous himself. He is someone who has taken a dislike to Ronaldo, mainly because of whom he plays for. The Celtic Warrior supports Liverpool FC, who are fierce rivals of CR7's club Manchester United.

As such, Sheamus is not the former Real Madrid and Juventus forward's biggest fan. He has taken shots at him in the past in typical Sheamus fashion. If you want to know exactly what the former WWE Champion had to say, read on to find out.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



"He wouldn't last five minutes in the ring, he's got the showmanship but no physicality."



is a Liverpool fan and a wind-up merchant "Is Cristiano Ronaldo one of the greatest players ever? Absolutely not. But he's one of the best of the last decade.""He wouldn't last five minutes in the ring, he's got the showmanship but no physicality." @WWESheamus is a Liverpool fan and a wind-up merchant "Is Cristiano Ronaldo one of the greatest players ever? Absolutely not. But he's one of the best of the last decade.""He wouldn't last five minutes in the ring, he's got the showmanship but no physicality."@WWESheamus is a Liverpool fan and a wind-up merchant 👀😂 https://t.co/k5zql6rM7Y

In an interview with BT Sport last year, Sheamus called out Cristiano Ronaldo for being 'soft'. He went on to suggest that the latter is not one of the best players of all time and took exception to some of his antics on the pitch.

"Is Cristiano Ronaldo one of the greatest players ever? Absolutely not. But he's one of the best of the last decade. But even if he scores a penalty he's all about the camera mate, you know what I mean? Shirt off, 'where's the camera?' Even if he scores a penalty. I'm not knocking the guy or hating on him, but he knows exactly what he is doing....He wouldn't last five minutes in the ring, he's got the showmanship, but no physicality." [H/T liverpoolecho.uk]

Those are some strong feelings indeed, and we fully hear our man. Looks like he won't be doing the 'SIUU' should he and his buddies beat The Bloodline in their rumored match at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial actions last season against Liverpool

⚽ @Elijahkyama Cristiano Ronaldo vs Curtis Jones.



This is what frustration can do to a player like CR7. The team is playing badly. He is not getting the service he needs. The manager is not fixing things. He lost his composure here completely. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Curtis Jones.This is what frustration can do to a player like CR7. The team is playing badly. He is not getting the service he needs. The manager is not fixing things. He lost his composure here completely. https://t.co/lChe93B3GL

Looking at what Cristiano Ronaldo did against Liverpool last season, maybe Sheamus is speaking facts (factos, anyone?). During Manchester United's match at Old Trafford against the Merseyside-based team, he caused controversy when he kicked Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones mid-match.

Ronaldo could only watch as Mohamed Salah and company routed his team by scoring five goals without reply. The game reached a flash-point while Manchester United were 3-0 down. when CR7 clearly lost his temper and viciously booted the ball at Jones, who was already on the floor.

We have no doubt that Sheamus must have been incredibly angry that night seeing Ronaldo kick one of his team's youngsters. Maybe at some point down the line, the two can lock up in the ring. The Portuguese's wand of a right foot against The Celtic Warrior's Brogue Kick is the kind of matchup we want to see.

