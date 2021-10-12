"He wouldn't last five seconds in the ring" - WWE Superstar calls out Cristiano Ronaldo for being "too soft"

Sheamus has called out Cristiano Ronaldo in a recent interview with BT Sport.

The former WWE Champion is an avid follower of football (soccer), and is known to support Liverpool FC. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, currently plays for arch-rivals Manchester United.

The Portuguese international was called out by the Celtic Warrior, who said that Ronaldo "wouldn't last five seconds in the ring":

"Is Cristiano Ronaldo one of the greatest players ever? Absolutely not. But he's one of the best of the last decade. He wouldn't last five minutes in the ring, he's got the showmanship, but no physicality." - WWE on BT Sport

Sheamus went on to state that Ronaldo is too distracted by the "spotlight" and is always trying to please the camera.

"But even if he scores a penalty he's all about the camera mate, you know what I mean? Shirt off, 'where's the camera?' Even if he scores a penalty. I'm not knocking the guy or hating on him, but he knows exactly what he is doing," said Sheamus. (h/t liverpoolecho.uk)

When specifically asked if Ronaldo could hang in WWE, Sheamus laughed, stating that footballers "go down when the wind blows or a blade of grass hits their shin."

Cristiano Ronaldo is paid more than WWE legend, The Rock, on Instagram!

As reported back in July, Cristiano Ronaldo officially became the highest paid individual on the social networking platform, Instagram.

Ronaldo passes Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as the highest earner on the platform, earning around $1.6 million for a sponsored Instagram post. At the time of the last reporting, Dwayne Johnson earned $1.52 million for a close second, and Ariana Grande earned a little less at $1.51 million. The Portuguese Superstar currently has over 350,000,000 followers on Instagram.

Would you like to see Cristiano Ronaldo in a WWE ring? Can you think of other athletes who might be able to rise to the challenge? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!

