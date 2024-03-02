All One Piece Cover Stories: Complete list, explained

A trademark feature of One Piece, cover stories are additional tales narrated through the cover pages of certain chapters of Eiichiro Oda’s record-breaking manga. Cover stories typically focus on antagonists and side characters, providing insight into what happened to them after their encounter with the Straw Hat Pirates.

The content of all cover stories is fully canon to One Piece’s main plot. In this sense, cover stories can be seen as a clever way to tell the adventures of some secondary characters without slowing down the manga’s narration. Despite being an integral part of the One Piece manga, most cover stories haven’t been adapted into the anime, at least not yet.

As per the spoilers of One Piece chapter 1109, a new cover story seems about to begin. The first page of this tale shows the island of Onigashima sinking under sea level and plummeting in the ruins of Ancient Wano. Pending further information about this, follow this thread to learn everything about the cover stories that have appeared so far in the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1109.

Every cover story in One Piece, listed in chronological order as of chapter 1109

1) Buggy’s Crew Adventure Chronicles (chapters ranging from 35 to 75)

Buggy's story as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

After his defeat in Orange Town, Buggy was left without the body parts he had detached using the Chop-Chop Fruit. Chased by a pugnacious fish, Buggy arrived on the Island of Rare Animals, where he befriended Gaimon. Funnily enough, Gaimon saw Buggy as another strange animal.

Buggy then met Alvida, with whom he formed an alliance, as both had the common goal of taking revenge on Luffy. Meanwhile, Buggy’s officers Mohji and Cabaji, who thought the former was dead, started fighting to decide who would be the next captain, only to be knocked out by their comrade Ritchie, a sleepwalking lion.

Ritchie and the others were captured by a tribe of cannibals, who also took the bag in which Buggy’s subordinates had collected his detached body parts. Suddenly, the body parts began to attack the cannibals, who were defeated by Buggy, Alvida, Mohji, and Cabaji. Having finally reassembled his body, Buggy started to plan his revenge on Luffy. This was one of the few cover stories to be adapted in the One Piece anime (episodes 46 and 47).

2) Diary of Koby-Meppo (chapters ranging from 83 to 119)

Koby and Helmeppo's story as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

After joining the Navy, Koby and Helmeppo were tasked with chore duty on the ship that was carrying Ax Hand Morgan, now a prisoner of the Marines, to transfer him into Garp’s custody. Suddenly, Morgan attacked Garp, slashing his chest.

Morgan then took Helmeppo hostage and escaped with him on a small boat. The Marines prepared to fire on Morgan’s boat, but Koby, worried that they might kill Helmeppo in the process, pointed a gun at them.

Garp’s right-hand man, an officer named Bogard, cut Koby’s weapon into pieces. Meanwhile, Helmeppo decided to abandon his abusive father and swam back to the Navy ship. Together, Koby and Helmeppo apologized to Garp, who hilariously said he didn’t notice anything as he was sleeping.

Moved by Koby and Helmeppo’s bravery, Garp decided to train them. Once back at the Navy Headquarters, the two cadets began an arduous training under the guidance of the “Marine Hero.” This cover story's animated adaptation spans episodes 68 and 69 of the One Piece anime.

3) Jango’s Dance Paradise (chapters ranging from 126 to 172)

Jango and Fullbody as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Abandoned by the rest of the Black Cat Pirates, Jango fled from Syrup Village and arrived at Mirror Ball, where he entered a dance contest. Exploiting his sense of rhythm, Jango reached the competition’s finals alongside another talented dancer.

Linked by their shared hobby, Jango and his competitor became friends. Meanwhile, the Tulip Pirates, led by Captain Yurikah, assaulted Mirror Ball. Jango’s rival revealed himself to be a Marine named Fullbody, who single-handedly beat the pirate crew.

The pirates took a girl hostage, forcing Fullbody to stop fighting and surrender himself, but Jango arrived to help his newfound friend. The two defeated the Tulip Pirates and celebrated their victory with a special dance.

However, Fullbody recognized Jango as a wanted criminal and had no choice but to arrest him. Jango was sentenced to be hanged, but his punishment was overturned after Fullbody appealed to the judge. Jango and Fullbody then enlisted under Captain Hina.

4) Hatchan’s Sea-Floor Stroll (chapters ranging from 182 to 228)

Hatchan, Camie, and Pappag as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

After his crushing defeat at the hands of Roronoa Zoro, Hatchan was imprisoned by the Marines. However, Hatchan escaped the Navy prison ship by jumping into the ocean. He then decided to return to Fish-Man Island.

On his journey, Hatchan encountered Camie, a mermaid, and Pappag, a starfish, whom he initially sold to the Macro Pirates. Still, Hatchan soon changed his mind and attacked the Macro Pirates to free his newfound friends.

Hatchan and the others then met some catfish, who were particularly hungry and impoverished. As he fed the catfish with his special takoyaki, they built him a ship in gratitude. With that, Hatchan finally realized his dream of opening a floating takoyaki stand, which he began to run alongside Camie and Pappag.

5) Wapol’s Omnivorous Hurrah (chapters ranging from 236 to 262)

Wapol's story as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Struck by Luffy’s Gum-Gum Bazooka, Wapol was thrown to a faraway land. With nothing to eat and nowhere to stay, the former monarch of Drum experienced poverty for the first time. Eventually, Wapol began using his Munch-Munch Fruit to eat broken toys and reassemble them into bigger, cooler toys.

Wapol sold his creations, making enough profits to build his own toy shop. A scientist noted that Wapol's toys were made from an unidentified, incredibly durable material. Enthusiastic, Wapol dubbed the alloy “Wapometal” and used it to become even richer, working his way back up the social ladder.

Now the boss of a huge corporation, Wapol married Kinderella, a woman famous in the One Piece world as “Miss Universe.” The events of Wapol's surreal adventure were briefly animated in One Piece episode 778.

6) Ace’s Great Blackbeard Search (chapters ranging from 272 to 305)

Ace as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

When he arrived at Lulusia searching for Blackbeard, Ace befriended Moda, a milkmaid who asked him to deliver a letter to the G-2 Marine base. He agreed to her request, grateful for the food that she had given him. Aware of his status as a notorious pirate, he attempted to infiltrate the base with a disguise.

However, his ruse was quickly uncovered. While some Marines were chasing Ace, Vice Admiral Comil and other officers were bothered by the unbearable bitterness of their coffee in a different part of the base. Suddenly, some pirates set a Marine ship on fire.

Using his Logia powers, Ace jumped into the conflagration and saved an unconscious soldier. He then left the base, but not without delivering Moda’s letter to Comil. In the message, the girl asked the Marines if they wanted to buy her milk. Comil agreed to the proposal and sent a ship to Moda’s dairy farm.

Aboard the ship were Moda’s parents, who reunited with their daughter. Thanks to Moda’s milk, the coffee in the G-2 base began to taste much better. As for Ace, he used the information he got from the Marines to resume his pursuit of Blackbeard. Unfortunately, the One Piece anime never transposed this funny tale.

7) Gedatsu’s Accidental Blue-Sea Life (chapters ranging from 314 to 348)

Gedatsu as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

During the battle with Chopper, Gedatsu unwittingly activated a Milky Dial, which caused him to fly downward, falling all the way to the Blue Sea. He eventually landed on Ukkari Hot Spring, an island located somewhere in the first half of the Grand Line.

Upon meeting a man named Goro, Gedatsu decided to help him build a hot spring island resort. After Gedatsu beat them up, two animals named Dirt Boss and Forest Boss agreed to assist in the work. While digging, Gedatsu and the others arrived in Yuba, an oasis in the Arabasta Kingdom. There, it was revealed that Goro was Toto's brother and Koza's uncle.

Meanwhile, Forest Boss had already finished building the resort. Exploiting the tunnel between Ukkari and Yuba, Pell, Igaram, Chaka, and other Arabasta citizens were able to enjoy Goro’s hot springs.

8) Miss Goldenweek’s Operation: Meet Baroque Works (chapters ranging from 359 to 413)

Miss Goldenweek as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Upon hearing that Baroque Works had been defeated, Miss Goldenweek, Mr 5, and Miss Valentine attempted to save their comrades from imprisonment. The group accidentally ended up on a resort island where Hina and his Marine unit were vacationing.

Hina captured Miss Valentine, but the others managed to rescue her with the help of Mr. 2. Exploiting Miss Goldenweek’s tricky powers, the group of former Baroque Works agents located the prison where their companions were being held and freed them.

Miss Doublefinger, Miss Merry Christmas, Mr 4, and Lassoo joined Miss Goldenweek and the others. Sometime later, they went to Arabasta, where they remodeled the Cactus Saloon into a new Spiders Cafe.

Crocodile and Mr 1 decided to remain in prison. They were soon joined in jail by Mr 2, who had been defeated and arrested by Hina, and Mr 3. Together, the four Baroque Works members were relocated to Impel Down.

9) Enel’s Great Space Operations (chapters ranging from 428 to 474)

Enel as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

Following his defeat at the hands of Luffy, Enel began traveling through space onboard the Ark Maxim. He eventually arrived on the Moon, where he met the Automata, a population of small robots who were at war with the Space Pirates.

The Space Pirates desecrated the Moon, which Enel considered his precious Fairy Vearth. Thus, he used his Rumble-Rumble Fruit to crush them. He then used his Devil Fruit powers on the Automata, but this only recharged them of energy.

Enel then learned that the Automata were created by winged people who lived on the Moon but left it to come to the Earth. These winged people were the Skypieans, the Shandians, and the Birkans, the latter being Enel’s ancestors.

Seeing Enel as the person who recharged them, the Automata pledged their loyalty to him. Pleased to be surrounded and worshipped by followers once again and delighted to have found his Fairy Vearth, Enel proclaimed the Moon his new dominion and the Automata his new army.

10) CP9’s Independent Report (chapters ranging from 491 to 528)

Some CP9 members, as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

After their defeat against the Straw Hat Pirates, the CP9 members escaped Enies Lobby through Blueno’s Air Door. The agents eventually reached St. Poplar, where they began working as street performers to earn the money needed for Rob Lucci’s hospital care.

St. Poplar was stormed by the Candy Pirates, but the CP9 agents immediately defeated them. The townspeople were amazed, but they ran away in fear when Lucci crushed the head of the pirate crew’s captain.

As the CP9 members were about to leave St. Poplar, a little girl came to them and gave Kalifa a flower in gratitude for saving her and her mother. The agents made their way to their former and of Guanhao.

Spandam, who blamed CP9 for the failure of the mission, sent the Marines, led by Very Good, to attack his colleagues. However, the CP9 agents easily defeated Very Good’s unit. Using a Transponder Snail, Lucci warned Spandam that they would retaliate against him someday.

11) Straw Hats’ Separation Serial (chapters ranging from 543 to 560)

The Straw Hat crew's adventures as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This cover story tells some of the events that happened to every Straw Hat except Luffy after the crew was spread around the world by Bartholomew Kuma. The One Piece anime adapted the content of these pages in episodes 418, 419, 420, 421, 453, 454, 455, and 456.

In Gloom Island, Zoro met Perona, who healed the former’s wounds and returned his swords to him. As the two wandered through the island, they encountered the leader of Mihawk’s Humandrills. In Weatheria, Nami was impressed by the local scientists’ ability to manipulate the weather.

In the Boin Archipelago, Usopp and his newfound companion, Heracles, found a forest filled with food. Sanji was trying to escape the okama on Peachy Island but was eventually captured and turned into one of them. In the Torino Kingdom, Chopper witnessed the battle between the natives and some gigantic birds.

In Tequila Wolf, Nico Robin met some members of the Revolutionary Army, who arrived there to free the slaves. On Karakuri Island, Franky, who was escaping from some wild cyborg animals, found Dr Vegapunk’s home. On Namakura Island, Brook saw a girl being kidnapped by members of the Longarm Tribe.

12) From the Decks of the World (chapters ranging from 613 to 668)

Hannyabal and Magellan as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The longest cover story in the One Piece manga, “From the Decks of the World,” shows the people who have met the Straw Hats in the first part of the story reacting to the news about the crew’s return after a two-year absence.

Woop Slap is frustrated by Luffy’s “misdeeds” while the Dadan Family celebrates them. Koushirou visits Kuina’s grave while Chouchou and Boodle open a pet food shop. Gaimon makes a friend, Sarfunkel. Kaya continues her studies while Johnny and Yosaku work as fishermen.

In a renewed Baratie, Zeff smiles at the news. Genzo is scandalized to see Nami’s bounty poster, and it’s revealed that Bell-mère now has a stone memorial. Crocus meets a certain person who is only seen from behind. Mr 9 and Miss Monday had a baby. So did Makino, but her partner remains unknown.

Wapol has been appointed the king of the Black Drum Kingdom, a country in the South Blue. In Arabasta, Koza, Chaka, Pell, Igaram, and Vivi are doing well, but Cobra is sick in bed. In Skypiea, which has been turned into a theme park, Wyper, Kamakiri, Braham, and Genbo have become Gan Fall’s bodyguards.

Lola and the Risky Brothers are among the customers of Mozu and Kiwi’s bar. Paulie, Tilestone, and Peepley Lulu celebrate the completion of a new Sea Train. In Impel Down, Hannyabal and Magellan have switched their assignments, while Mr 2 has become the Newkama Land’s new Queen.

Finally, the graves of Edward Newgate “Whitebeard” and Portgas D. Ace are seen. Someone placed a newspaper and a bottle of sake with three serving cups in front of Ace’s grave.

13) Caribou's Kehihihihi in the New World (chapters ranging from 674 to 731)

Caribou's story as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This cover story was briefly animated in One Piece episode 921. Defeated by Jinbe, Caribou was left in the custody of the G-5 Marine base. Caribou’s brother, Coribou, and the rest of their crew attacked the base to free Caribou, but he exploited the confusion to escape, while the Marines defeated Coribou and the others.

With his ship destroyed by a storm, Caribou fell unconscious, only to wake up in the home of an old woman. Even though the granny took care of him, Caribou tried to rob her. Still, she happily gave him food and clothing. Shortly after, some soldiers mistook him for a certain Commander Gaburu.

Caribou realized he had been mistaken for a famous revolutionist named Gaburu due to their striking physical resemblance. Suddenly, Beasts Pirates member Scotch attacked the soldiers, burning their flags along with the entire town.

After returning to the old woman’s house, Caribou understood Gaburu was her deceased grandson. The old woman attempted to fight Scotch while Caribou fled. He unexpectedly met Coribou and the others, who had managed to escape. They had forgiven him in honor of their late grandmother’s memory.

Regretting his actions, Caribou decided to pose as Gaburu and lead the citizens in a revolution. He used his Logia powers to defeat Scotch and protect the granny. However, another member of the Beasts Pirates, X Drake, appeared, beat up Caribou, and apprehended him.

Crying but also smiling, the old woman visited the grave of the real Gaburu and revealed that she had known all along that Caribou wasn’t her grandson and that the latter was dead.

14) Solo Journey of Jinbe, Knight of the Sea (chapters ranging from 751 to 785)

Jinbe as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

After dropping off Caribou, Jinbe encountered and helped a lost sea kitten. He later brought it to an ocean dog police officer, with which he realized that the kitten’s home was gone. Reading the newspaper, he learned that some sea monsters went on a rampage at a port town. He discovered the sea kitten’s home among the port town's ruins.

Jinbe discovered that the culprit was Wadatsumi, who had stolen the offerings that the port town inhabitants left for the sea monsters, causing the latter to attack the former. Wadatsumi also seized the home of the sea kitten. Jinbe forced Wadatsumi to apologize to everyone, leading the sea beasts and the townspeople to make peace.

Moreover, the sea kitten was reunited with his parents. After a huge banquet, Wadatsumi asked Jinbe if he could join him. The former Warlord agreed, and the two set sail together.

15) From the Decks of the World: The 500,000,000 Man Arc (chapters ranging from 805 to 838)

Hancock, as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The second installment of One Piece's “From the Decks of the World” series, this cover story takes place after the Dressrosa Arc. It shows mentors, friends, and acquaintances of the Straw Hats reacting to the crew’s victory over the Donquixote Pirates.

Some of Koushirou’s students at the Shimotsuki Village Dojo try to imitate Zoro’s Three Sword Style. Kaya, Ninjin, Piiman, and Tamanegi are enthusiastic about Usopp’s achievements, while Zeff wonders about the reason behind the “Only Alive” in Sanji’s bounty poster.

Nojiko and Genzo in Coco Village, Laboon and Crocus at Twin Cape, and Vivi and Karoo in Arabasta all celebrate the Straw Hats, each in their own way. Some of the Franky Family members and the Galley-La shipwrights are shocked by Franky’s new appearance, while others love it.

Kuzan “Aokiji" also reads the newspaper. Dragon, Sabo, and Koala are pleased with the news, and so are Dracule Mihawk and Silvers Rayleigh. Shanks is shown attending a wedding. In Amazon Lily, Boa Hancock has hung a gigantography of Luffy’s bounty poster.

16) The Stories of the Self-Proclaimed Straw Hat Grand Fleet (chapters ranging from 864 to 919)

The captains of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

In Dressrosa, seven pirate crews vowed to serve under the Straw Hat Pirates, establishing the Straw Hat Grand Fleet. This cover story tells the adventures of each of the seven crews between the end of the Dressrosa Arc and the onset of the Levely.

Cavendish reminisced his past life as the prince of the Bourgeois Kingdom, while Hajrudin and his comrades resigned from Buggy’s Delivery and formed the New Giant Warrior Pirates. Upon returning home, Sai ended his previous engagement with Uholisia and officially married Baby 5.

Bartolomeo’s crew began to sell souvenirs of the Straw Hat Pirates on a certain island, which is revealed to be under the protection of the Red Hair Pirates. Without caring about the consequences of his act, Bartolomeo burned their flag.

Ideo’s group interrupted a fight between the Longleg and Longarm tribes, while Leo’s Tontatta Corps assisted the Dressrosa citizens in rebuilding their homes. Orlumbus severed his ties with the Standing Kingdom and began his pirate adventure. Instead, Bellamy retired from piracy and became a dyer.

17) Capone Gang Bege’s Oh My Family (chapters ranging from 948 to 994)

The Fire Tank Pirates as seen in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

After successfully escaping from Totto Land, the Fire Tank Pirates began a quest to reunite Chiffon with her twin sister, Lola. Along the way, they stop in Dressrosa, where they learn that Lola had been there just a few days before.

While Capone and the others were spending some time in Dressrosa, Chiffon was arrested by Prince Grus, a powerful Marine officer from SWORD. Gotti attempted to stop Grus, but the officer beat him easily. Gotti only managed to rescue Chiffon after distracting the Marines with an explosion.

Chiffon thanked Gotti with a kiss, which left him confused, especially as the real Chiffon appeared alongside the rest of the crew shortly after. The woman that Gotti protected was, in fact, Lola, Chiffon’s twin sister. Grateful for what Gotti did, Lola asked him to marry her.

Meanwhile, the Fire Tank Pirates met Pound, Lola, and Chiffon’s father. Pound was brought to tears upon seeing his daughters, who, after an initial disbelief, happily welcomed him aboard. As such, they hugged each other for the first time in 26 years. The cover story ended with Lola and Gotti’s wedding.

18) Germa 66’s Ahh… An Emotionless Excursion (chapters ranging from 1035 to 1078)

Cracker's defeat against Kuzan as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

After the events of the Whole Cake Island Arc, Ichiji and Reiju returned to Totto Land to rescue Niji and Yonji, whom the Big Mom Pirates had captured. Charlotte Katakuri and Charlotte Oven intercepted the Vinsmokes, but Caesar Clown released a hallucinogenic gas before they could attack them.

As the gas caused Katakuri and Oven to fight each other, the Vinsmokes escaped with Caesar. Meanwhile, former Navy Admiral Kuzan “Aokiji,” now allegedly a member of the Blackbeard Pirates, attacked Chocolat Town alongside Van Augur.

Kuzan and Augur captured Charlotte Pudding and, in the process, defeated Charlotte Cracker, who was left frozen together with the entire town. These events were referenced in One Piece chapter 1064, and adapted in episode 1093 of the anime.

Once reunited in the Germa Kingdom, Caesar and Judge started remembering their earlier days in MADS along with Vegapunk, Queen, and Stussy. Eventually, Judge and Caesar put their grudges aside to form a group called “NEO MADS.”

