Naruto could regain Baryon Mode without Kurama (& for a compelling reason)

In the Naruto series, the scene where Naruto reveals Baryon Mode stands out significantly. This wasn't merely about showing off his strength; it shifted the storyline in a big way. After Kurama, the powerful nine-tailed fox, died, many fans felt uncertain about Naruto's future strength.

Now, a fresh theory hints that Naruto's strongest form, Baryon Mode, could still play a role in the story, sparking curiosity and excitement among fans. This suggests fans might see Naruto reach new heights, even without Kurama by his side. This idea opens up a lot of possibilities for the series moving forward. If Naruto can indeed access Baryon Mode again, it could lead to a whole new set of challenges and enemies that are powerful enough to require such a transformation.

It also puts a spotlight on Naruto's growth as a character, proving that he can find new sources of strength even in the face of loss. Fans are now eager to see how this theory might play out in the series, and what it could mean for Naruto's journey as a shinobi without his longtime partner, Kurama.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto series and presents a fan theory, which includes the author's insights.

How Baryon Mode could change Naruto's future battles

Baryon Mode was first introduced as Naruto’s last-ditch effort in a critical battle, representing a fusion of Naruto's chakra with Kurama's to create an entirely new form of energy. The intensity of this mode was unmatched, but it came at the ultimate cost: Kurama's life. Kurama's death led many to believe that Baryon Mode was a one-time deal. However, many wonder if is it possible that Naruto could access this formidable power once again, even without Kurama.

A theory on Reddit shared in the AnimeTheory community sparks hope. The user suggests that Naruto might be able to activate Baryon Mode by clashing his chakra with nature's chakra, instead of Kurama's. Given Naruto's mastery over Sage Mode, which involves harnessing nature's chakra, this isn't far-fetched.

In fact, Naruto has become even more adept at using Sage Mode since losing Kurama. This opens up an interesting possibility. If Naruto can indeed clash his chakra with that of nature's, Baryon Mode might be attainable once again.

This is significant because Baryon Mode isn’t just another powerful form; it's an embodiment of sacrifice and desperation. Its use signifies a turning point in a battle, or even the storyline itself. If Naruto can harness this power again, it could redefine his role in the ninja world and influence the future trajectory of the series.

Critics might argue that bringing back Baryon Mode could lessen the impact of Kurama's sacrifice. Yet, if done respectfully and logically, it could serve as a tribute to the bond between Naruto and Kurama. It would demonstrate Naruto's growth, showing how he can carry on Kurama's legacy through his own strength and ingenuity.

Moreover, the ability to use Baryon Mode without Kurama could add depth to the narrative. It could present a scenario where Naruto needs to surpass his previous limits without relying on the power of the Nine-Tails. This could be a critical moment of character development, showcasing Naruto's resilience and adaptability.

Baryon Mode boosts Naruto's speed and strength and adds chakra tails. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

It's also worth considering the implications for the broader Naruto universe. The series has always been about the evolution of its characters and their techniques. Allowing Naruto to access Baryon Mode in a new way would keep the series fresh and exciting. It could open up new storytelling avenues, pitting Naruto against threats that require the fullest extent of his abilities, pushing him to new heights.

To sum up, the idea of Naruto using Baryon Mode again is very exciting. It's not just about a powerful move coming back; it also showcases Naruto's ability to keep growing and moving forward.

This theory gives fans a hint about what could happen next in the Naruto series. It could bring new challenges for the characters while still honoring the series' past.