Kurama's return in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has become a possibility with chapter 8 (and Himawari is the key)

Fans have been talking about Kurama’s return in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex for quite some time now, owing to spoilers that have been making rounds on the internet. These spoilers have revealed some interesting information, and fans have a reason to connect Himawari Uzumaki with Kurama.

Those who haven’t read the spoilers might find this quite odd, since Kurama’s return seemed rather impossible. One of the main reasons for the Nine-Tailed Beast’s departure was to mark a transitional period, wherein the next generation of shinobis took over the responsibilities of the village’s safety.

While Naruto is still the Hokage of the series, there is a surge in power among younger shinobis. The likes of Boruto have surpassed Sasuke and Naruto. Despite all this, fans have a reason to believe that the Nine-Tailed Beast will return to Boruto: Two Blue Vortex with the release of the upcoming chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex series and potential spoilers from chapter 8, which hasn’t been released at the time of writing.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex - Taking a look at the link between Himawari and Kurama’s return in chapter 8

Himawari Uzumaki as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Spoilers from the upcoming chapter focus considerably on Jura, as fans had anticipated. However, the most important interactions took place towards the very tail-end of the series, between Jura and Hidari, the Divine Tree entities. As per spoilers from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8, both of them made it to the front gates of Konohagakure, since they were in search of Naruto Uzumaki.

This was because Naruto was Jura’s target, as shown in the earlier chapters of the series. Kurama’s return is linked to Himawari because of something Jura did. The Divine Tree entity was convinced that Naruto was just around the corner. He could sense the Seventh Hokage’s presence.

However, Naruto was sealed in Daikokuten, all thanks to Kawaki’s efforts. If that was the case, why did Jura sense Naruto’s presence?

He told Hidari that he sensed the presence of a Jinchuriki who had a Tailed Beast chakra, whose nature was similar to his. However, he was shocked to see that the person who he thought was Naruto, turned out to be his daughter instead - Himawari Uzumaki. The reason why Kurama’s return is being speculated is because he sensed a Jinchuriki and Tailed Beast chakra within Himawari Uzumaki.

Himawari could potentially have Kurama’s Tailed Beast chakra inside her. Now, there are multiple possibilities here aside from Kurama’s return. Since Naruto inherited a host of Tailed Beast chakra, this could have been passed on to Himawari. Thus, this combination could have resulted in a reformed Tailed Beast.

Furthermore the Uzumaki women have always shown great potential in synergizing with the Tailed Beast. Therefore, fans can expect Kurama’s return or the prevalence of a new Tailed Beast altogether. However, the fanbase is suggested to wait for the chapter’s release for further confirmation.

