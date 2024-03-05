Boruto manga will never match Naruto in one crucial point (& fans agree)

The Naruto and Boruto manga series has enthralled crowds far and wide with its compelling tale, unforgettable personalities, and emotional profundity. Both turned into a social marvel, leaving an enduring effect on fans of all ages. As the Boruto storyline continues to unfold, it becomes clear that one important factor differs it from Naruto. The way characters' emotions are shown sets the Naruto series apart from Boruto.
Many fans have voiced their sadness over their loss of the lack of emotions that could be found in Naruto. The Boruto manga moves forward, yet the connections between characters may not run as deep. Complex topics have been reduced to basic terms that seek to capture essence through new challenges.
X user points out the lack of display of emotions in the Boruto manga series
One of the special things about the Naruto manga was how well it showed what the characters were feeling inside in a real and relatable way. Masashi Kishimoto, the mangaka behind Naruto, did a great job of capturing the struggles, hopes, and fears inside each character, which let readers strongly connect with them.
The Boruto manga by Mikio Ikemoto, however, doesn't do as good a job at this. Many fans have voiced their opinion that Ikemoto's art style isn't good enough to show the deep feelings found in Kishimoto's work. Ikemoto's style does not immerse viewers as fully into the characters' inner worlds. Some wish he would take more care with facial expressions and body language to match how much these revealed in Kishimoto's Naruto.
Ever since Mikio Ikemoto took over illustrating Boruto, he has received criticism about his artistic style. Many say it lacks fine details and seems simple. Fans contrast his drawings with Masashi Kishimoto's work on Naruto.
Kishimoto had a gift for intricately showing characters' feelings through their faces and body movements. He could expertly portray a wide range of emotions - from happiness and laughter to sorrow and hurt. This ability to convey many moods made Naruto truly touching. Kishimoto's mastery at bringing the characters and their experiences alive through his artwork was one factor in Naruto resonating so powerfully with readers.
How the fandoms reacted to Kishimoto and Ikemoto's art style
Admirers of the Naruto series have openly communicated their dissatisfaction with the depiction of feelings in the Boruto manga. On platforms like X, fan discussions and conversations about the sharp contrast between Kishimoto's and Ikemoto's art styles are far-reaching. Fans have been talking about how Kishimoto can show solid emotions in his characters, highlighting the sharp contrast with the present condition of the Boruto manga.
While many Boruto fans feel the series lacks the emotion that made Naruto so beloved, others appreciate its merits. In Naruto, readers deeply connected with characters through character development and their experiences. Fans understood their challenges and celebrated their wins. This level of empathy was central to Naruto's success.
Final thoughts
The Boruto manga faces challenges in living up to Naruto's legacy. While it has its own story and characters, one way it fails to match is portraying emotions. Critics say the art style and illustrations by Mikio Ikemoto lack the depth and detail of Masashi Kishimoto's work.
Fans felt disappointed and agreed that Boruto falls short of Naruto's emotional resonance. As Boruto's story continues, only time will tell if future changes address this and reignite emotion between characters and readers.