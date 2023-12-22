Boruto finally inherits Naruto's legacy in Two Blue Vortex chapter 5

With the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5, fans were introduced to several new plot elements. One plot element that has gotten stuck with fans is how Sasuke managed to teach everything he knew to his student. With that, the manga established that the protagonist had effectively surpassed his master.

The karma user appears to have not only surpassed Sasuke Uchiha but also inherited the legacy of his father, Naruto Uzumaki. It is very evident in the latest chapter as Sasuke compares the two, despite possessing the memory that Naruto was Kawaki's father while the protagonist was an outsider.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

How did Boruto inherit Naruto's legacy in Two Blue Vortex chapter 5?

Sasuke Uchiha as seen in the manga series (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 revealed the protagonist's backstory with his master, Sasuke Uchiha. With that, the manga revealed how Sasuke had managed to teach his student everything he knew in a year. While this was shocking to the protagonist, Sasuke never joked, meaning that he was speaking the truth.

Right after that, Sasuke praised his student, calling him a genius. As per him, the protagonist was not just a quick learner but also had great determination in his eyes, similar to Naruto Uzumaki.

Naruto Uzumaki as seen in the Naruto Shippuden anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

From the beginning of the story, it seemed very evident that Naruto's son was set to surpass his father. While Naruto found it difficult to create a Rasengan or apply his Chakra style to jutsu without a clone, Boruto knew how to use three Chakra styles and mistakenly even applied it to his Rasengan, making it a Vanishing Rasengan.

Since then, the protagonist has also improved over time. Hence, it is very clear that he has come into his own. This is especially evident because of how Naruto's son surpassed him in other aspects as well.

Rasengan Uzuhiko jutsu as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Similar to Naruto, his son, too, was able to create his own unique Jutsu based on the Rasengan. However, if one compares Wind Style: Rasenshuriken and Rasengan: Uzuhiko, it is pretty clear that Rasengan: Uzuhiko is the much more complicated technique out of the two. Moreover, its aftereffects are too overpowered.

In addition, while Naruto had the Kurama inside him, allowing him to draw chakra and use the Tailed Beast Mode, Boruto had Momoshiki Otsutsuki's data inside him, allowing him to turn into an Otsutsuki. Naruto was only able to use the Tailed Beast's chakra while being a human being.

Meanwhile, the protagonist's karma allows him to turn into a celestial being. It just proves how important the protagonist has become to the franchise's lore.

The chapter also reveals how Sasuke sacrificed himself for Boruto. However, before his sacrifice, he could be seen asking the protagonist to take care of his daughter, Sarada.

Given how Sasuke had previously asked Naruto to prioritize Sakura's safety during the fight against Gaara during the Chunin exams, it has become very evident that Sasuke trusted Boruto just as he trusted Naruto. Hence, it is pretty clear that the protagonist inherited Naruto's legacy.