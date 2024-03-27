Himawari may inherit Kurama's Chakra soon (and Boruto proves it)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 saw God Trees Jura and Hidari invading the Hidden Leaf Village and looking for Naruto Uzumaki. However, Jura and Hidari ended up in front of Himawari Uzumaki during their search for her father, the Seventh Hokage.

As revealed by Jura, he knew that Naruto was the Jichuriki to the Nine-Tailed Beast. Considering how he himself was a host to the Ten-Tailed Beast's chakra, he believed that the best way to find Naruto would be to go after the chakra of the Nine-Tailed Beast. Surprisingly, this method led Jura and Hidari to Himawari.

Thus, fans have been wondering if this means that Himawari has inherited Kurama's chakra.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex - What does Jura detecting Kurama's chakra within Himawari mean?

Himawari Uzumaki as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

God Tree Jura detecting Kurama's chakra within Himawari could mean that she might inherit the Nine Tails' chakra soon. As evident from the manga, the God Trees are like newborn babies, and they have no knowledge or idea about the world. This is why, upon gaining self-awareness, they seek knowledge.

This is also evident from Jura and Hidari's personalities. The manga showed Jura reading books, trying to attain knowledge about the world. Meanwhile, Hidari, who had not read books, was much slower. Hidari's low IQ was also made evident when he began looking for Naruto in an old bookstore. Thus, it can be deduced that Jura must have learned about Naruto being a Jichuriki from one of the books he read.

Naruto and Hinata as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Hence, the God Tree must have not known that Naruto Uzumaki was in another dimension. The only thing he knew about his target was that he possessed the Nine Tails' chakra within him. Thus, Jura and Hidari invaded the Hidden Leaf Village after following Kurama's chakra. Surprisingly, Jura had been detecting the same from within Himawari and not Naruto.

This essentially means that Himawari has Kurama's chakra within her. While it is tough to say whether Kurama is still alive within her, one can say for certain that Himawari did inherit some of the tailed beast's chakra from her father. However, fans will have to wait until the next manga chapter gets released to learn more about the chakra present inside Himawari.

Jura as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

This plot development may have been previously hinted at by the manga through Himawari's whiskers that appear on her cheeks. That said, unlike her father who has three whiskers each on his cheeks, Himawari only has two whiskers each. That said, even Boruto has the same number of whiskers. Hence, it is difficult to say whether the whiskers hint at Himawari inheriting Kurama's chakra.

This is because, if Boruto also had Kurama's chakra, Jura could have gone after him when he followed the chakra signature. Nevertheless, Jura made no such mention even when he met Boruto at Code's hideout, that is, the location of the Ten-Tailed Beast. Thus, there is a good chance that only Himawari inherited Kurama's chakra. Hence, fans may soon get an explanation about the same from the manga.

