Who is Jura in Boruto? His actual identity, explored

Jura in Boruto is an important character, and the latest chapter introduced him as one of the main antagonists at the moment. First appearing a couple of chapters ago, Jura is currently at the gates of Konohagakure. This character barely made an appearance in the manga, and he is already hunting down Naruto.

Fans have long been intrigued by the character, who is shrouded in mystery. The question,' Who is Jura in Boruto animanga series and what is his real identity' has dominated conversations on social media platforms. Jura's real identity has not been revealed explicitly in the manga. However, a few theories floating on the internet and how the manga is progressing at the moment lead to a few answers.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Two Blue Vortex manga series.

Who is Jura in Boruto and what are the clues that could give a glimpse of his true identity?

Jura as seen in the Boruto manga series (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto)

Jura is one of the Divine Tree entities who has picked Naruto as his target, reaching Konohagakure to kill him. Fans of the manga will know that Code had the Ten-Tail Chakra, which had a physical manifestation.

These entities managed to seal some important shinobis in Konohagakure village, resulting in their chakras being depleted slowly. The entities that managed to seal them gained consciousness, and the shinobis’ appearance was also imprinted on them.

Much like Jura in Boruto, Hidari too was a Divine Tree entity. He was able to seal Sasuke Uchiha and gain consciousness, thereby acquiring his powers and appearance, as previously stated. However, the identity of the shinobi whom Jura has sealed has not been revealed at the moment.

Sasuke sealed by Hidari in the manga (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto)

Based on certain patterns, one can reach a conclusion regarding the identity of Jura in Boruto. His appearance and, particularly, his hairstyle, at first glance, seem unique. However, the way it has been partitioned is quite similar to Gaara.

Another important clue in the anime series is the target that he chose. Sasuke’s clone chose Sarada, and Moegi’s clone chose Konohamaru. It’s quite clear that the entities chose their targets, who are extremely close to the respective Shinobis they sealed.

The possibility of Jura sealing Gara is much higher when we realize that the target he chose was none other than Naruto Uzumaki. Fans know how Gaara was quite close to Naruto. Although at the beginning, he was quite cold and distant with everyone, Naruto managed to change that.

It makes sense, then, that Jura in Boruto is a Divine Tree clone of Gaara. However, fans must wait patiently until his true identity is revealed, quite possibly in the next set of chapters.

