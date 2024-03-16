Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 spoilers focused on Jura’s assault on the Konohagakure village. The upcoming chapter will also focus on Kawaki and Eida's relationship, which will be a talking point when Mitsuki converses with Eida.

The previous chapter began with Mitsuki pursuing Boruto with the intention to kill him. At that point in time, Eida's Omnipotence had confused Mitsuki, leading him to believe that Kawaki was his sun. However, that wasn't the case and the fight against Boruto ended swiftly.

Boruto managed to defeat his former comrade with relative ease and also told Mitsuki that he was his sun. This chapter additionally showed Jura resolving to attack Konohagakure soon.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 spoilers: Eida is confused about her feelings for Kawaki, while Divine Tree attack Konohagakure

Kawaki as seen in the Two Blue Vortex manga series (Image via Shueisha/Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto)

The chapter started with a conversation between Eida and Kawaki. The latter was quite rude and spoke to Eida in a manner that irritated Delta. It seemed as though Kawaki had no romantic interest in her, which probably is the case, considering everything going on at the moment.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 spoilers revisited the conversation that took place between Boruto and Mitsuki. The former stated that he was Mitsuki’s son and would patiently wait for his friend’s return.

Eida managed to track Mitsuki’s whereabouts using her Senrigan and informed Kawaki of the same. He left immediately with Delta, with the intention to capture Boruto. In the meantime, Mitsuki had a conversation with Eida, who overheard what Boruto said to him. Her romantic feelings for Kawaki, which were solidified initially, seemed to have swayed a little. Mitsuki then conversed with Eida about the concept of love.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 spoilers revealed how Mitsuki felt about Eida, and he also admitted to his own feelings for her. At the same time, he realized that the feelings he had for her were fake, since that was Eida’s core ability. He even insinuated that Eida’s feelings for Kawaki too were fake in a way.

Eida as seen in the Boruto anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 spoilers then revealed Shikamaru being informed about potential threats at the Konoha gate, where they were searching for Naruto Uzumaki. Kawaki intervened and tried attacking the Divine Tree entities. However, it seemed like he was subdued with relative ease.

Jura thought he located Naruto, but it was Himawari’s chakra that he sensed. He also stated that Himawari was a Jinchuriki who harbored the Tailed Beast Chakra, much like himself.

This is an interesting statement from Jura since he confirmed the presence of Kurama’s chakra. While the possibility of Kurama’s return is slim to none, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 spoilers certainly have given fans a sliver of hope. Jura was shocked to see Himawari since he felt Naruto’s presence. The chapter ended on that note, and fans can expect Boruto to intervene in the following chapter.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links:

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 8 preview

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 - Boruto gains new allies as Jura prepares to confront Naruto