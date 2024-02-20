Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 - Boruto gains new allies as Jura prepares to confront Naruto

With the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7, fans got to witness Boruto vs Mitsuki as the latter attacked the protagonist using his Sage Mode. He wanted to avenge Kawaki and wished to protect him. However, Boruto made Mitsuki realize that Kawaki wasn't his actual "sun."

The previous chapter saw Boruto return to the Hidden Leaf Village as he reunited with Sarada and Sumire. However, their conversation was cut short by Mitsuki who was hoping to kill Boruto to avenge Sasuke. The chapter also saw Shikamaru learn that Boruto was Naruto's son.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 - Boruto vs Mitsuki ends

Mitsuki as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7, titled The Whereabouts of the Sun, opened with Mitsuki's monologue. He considered himself a moon hovering in the darkness. However, with Kawaki being his "sun," his presence would illuminate him. This, in turn, helped him glow. With that, Mitsuki believed that Kawaki was the reason he felt alive.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 then shifted its focus to Mitsuki vs Boruto as Mitsuki attacked Boruto with his snakes. Boruto evaded them using his Flying Raijin Jutsu and teleported to a safe space. He was surprised that Mitsuki was following him and not Kawaki. That's when Shikamaru told Boruto that Mitsuki had knocked out Kawaki with his snake venom. Mitsuki knew that Boruto could detect Kawaki's presence, so he went over to Boruto himself.

Boruto as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 (Image via Shueisha)

Mitsuki seemingly knew that Boruto was too overpowered against Kawaki. That is why he decided to fight Boruto on his own. However, Boruto believed that Mitsuki fighting him wouldn't change the outcome. Right after, Mitsuki began attacking again. But this time, he used clones to attack Boruto. Boruto did not want to play around, hence he took down the clones with a single attack.

Following that, Boruto and Mitsuki attacked each other. Boruto used the smokescreen from the clashing attacks to close in on Mitsuki and place his blade against Mitsuki's neck. To this, Mitsuki was confused as to why Boruto did not kill him. That's when Boruto revealed that he knew what Mitsuki was feeling. According to Boruto, Mitsuki no longer believed that Kawaki was his sun. With that, Boruto revealed to Mitsuki that he was his sun.

Mitsuki as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 (Image via Shueisha)

This revelation triggered Mistuki as he launched one of his snakes at Boruto to strangle him. However, the snake did not attack Boruto. This was proof that Mitsuki was confused about Kawaki being his sun. Hence, Mitsuki retracted his snake and asked Boruto about his real identity. Boruto simply responded that he did not intend to kill Kawaki. It was all but a misunderstanding. That said, he did have a score to settle with him.

Following that, Boruto revealed that the Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki and his wife Hinata Uzumaki were alive. Shikamaru and Ino were shocked to hear this. Hence, Shikamaru asked Boruto to get himself alone as he needed to talk. Boruto explained the events that occurred in the past and everything about Eida's Shinjutsu Omnipotence.

Boruto as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 (Image via Shueisha)

With that, Boruto revealed to Shikamaru that there was no point in understanding how Omnipotence worked as it was in the jutsu's nature for everyone affected by it to forget about it. Sarada and Sumire had seemingly already explained the same to Shikamaru but his memories about the just had been erased. This shocked Shikamaru as he wished to reverse the jutsu's effects. However, that was seemingly not possible.

Moreover, Boruto asked Shikamaru to not reveal these secrets to everyone as such a development could push Kawaki to make another such decision. With that, Boruto agreed to stay a fugitive for the time being.

Jura as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 (Image via Shueisha)

Elsewhere in the evolved God Trees' hideout, Jura could be seen reading books while sitting beside Hidari. He was interested in knowledge and the more he read, he realized how ignorant he was. Nevertheless, he wasn't able to find the answer to the question he was searching for in the books. Hence, Jura decided to pay a visit to Naruto Uzumaki.

Final thoughts on Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 saw Boruto gain Mitsuki, Shikamaru, and Ino as his new allies. While it is true that Mitsuki did not learn the whole story, he still believed that Boruto was his sun. Meanwhile, Shikamaru and Ino had learned everything about the switch and Eida's Omnipotence ability. However, as explained by Boruto, they are set to forget about the Omnipotence ability. Hence, they will be forced to remember that Boruto and Kawaki's places were switched without any proof.

In the meantime, Jura wanting to visit Naruto Uzumaki meant that the evolved God Tree could arrive at the Hidden Leaf Village in the next manga chapter.