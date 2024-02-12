Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 7 - Major spoilers to expect

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7, also known as Boruto chapter 87, is set to be released on Wednesday, February 21, 2023. The previous chapter saw Hokage Shikamaru finally make his move to learn the truth behind Boruto and Kawaki's identities. Hence, he asked Ino to help him communicate with Boruto.

Additionally, the manga chapter saw Boruto reveal to Sarada and Sumire what happened to Sarada's father Sasuke Uchiha, and everything surrounding the evolved God Trees. Right after, Mitsuki found out about Boruto's whereabouts and attacked him. With that, the manga set up a fight between the two former Team 7 teammates.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 spoilers are expected to appear online three to four days before the magazine issue's release.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

What to expect from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7?

Boruto will take on Sage Mode Mitsuki in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7

Mitsuki and Boruto as seen in the Boruto manga (Image via Shueisha)

At the end of the previous chapter, Boruto and Shikamaru were speaking to each other. Unfortunately, Boruto had to cut off the conversation because he had a loose end to tie up, i.e., fight Mitsuki. Hence, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 will see Boruto fight against Sage Mode Mitsuki.

Fans have been hyped up about Mitsuki's Sage Mode ever since it was first revealed in the Boruto manga. Hence, it will be interesting to see how Boruto stacks up against Mitsuki in his sage mode. Considering how confident he looked, Boruto could win the fight.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 might reveal Boruto's connection to Kashin Koji

Kashin Koji as seen in the Boruto manga (Image via Shueisha)

Ever since the manga revealed that Boruto had teamed up with Kashin Koji, fans have theorized that Boruto, similar to Mitsuki, might have unlocked Sage Mode. Thus, the upcoming chapter might finally reveal if Boruto has attained the form.

If not, the upcoming manga chapter might reveal another one of Boruto's techniques that he might have learned during his time away from the Hidden Leaf Village. With that, fans can expect to see a flashback scene that might give fans a hint about Boruto's time with Kashin Koji.

Thus, there is a good chance that the upcoming manga chapter might be focused on Kashin Koji.

Boruto and Shikamaru may continue their conversation in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 7

Shikamaru Nara as seen in the Boruto manga (Image via Shueisha)

If the fight between Boruto and Mitsuki does end in the upcoming manga chapter, there is a good chance that Boruto and Shikamaru may continue their conversation. Shikamaru Nara was suspicious about his memories being manipulated, hence he was willing to accept that Boruto and Kawaki's places had gotten switched. Thus, he wished to hear Boruto's side of the story. However, the conversation got cut off due to Mitsuki's arrival.

Therefore, the next chapter might see Boruto retell the events of the past to Shikamaru and explain how Eida's Omnipotence switched Boruto and Kawaki's places. With that story, Shikamaru might also learn about Kawaki's lie, as per which Boruto had killed the Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki.