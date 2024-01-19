Shikamaru is hiding his true thoughts and Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 reveals why

With the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6, fans discovered that Eida's ability was not truly invincible. Although her Shinjutsu successfully managed to switch Boruto and Kawaki's places, it seems that the secret cannot be hidden forever, as Shikamaru Nara seems to be switching sides in the latest manga chapter.

In the previous manga, Eida switched Boruto and Kawaki's places. This effectively made everyone believe that Kawaki was a Uzumaki. Meanwhile, Boruto was believed to be the culprit behind Naruto and Hinata's "death." Additionally, people also believed that Boruto tried to kill Kawaki. Since then, Boruto has been on the run, accompanied by his master, Sasuke Uchiha.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6: Does Shikamaru Nara suspect Boruto to be a Uzumaki?

Shikamaru Nara as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 (Image via Shueisha)

Yes, Shikamaru Nara suspects Boruto to be a Uzumaki. He has been regularly berated by Sarada Uchiha for the fact that Boruto and Kawaki's places were switched. While Boruto was an Uzumaki, Kawaki was the outsider who "killed" Naruto and Hinata. However, considering that his memories had been manipulated, he had a tough time accepting that theory.

Moreover, he was also pressured by the village's elders and the Land of Fire to eliminate Boruto. This meant that the new Hokage could not do anything that went against the majority of people's will.

Shikamaru and one of the Elders as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 (Image via Shueisha)

Shikamaru's position on the matter became evident through his choice to serve as an Interim Hokage. Despite being offered the chance to officially become Lord Eighth, he decided to assume the position for three years, only after which he would consider officially becoming the eighth Hokage.

This decision suggests that, somewhere deep inside, Shikamaru suspected that Naruto Uzumaki was still alive. This proves that Shikamaru was suspicious about what was happening around him from the very beginning. Nevertheless, similar to Amado, he wasn't able to go against his memories without some concrete proof.

Sarada Uchiha as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

It was only after Boruto helped the Hidden Leaf Village fight off Code that Shikamaru could take some active actions to determine the truth surrounding Boruto and Kawaki.

This was aided by the fact that Shikamaru overheard Amado having doubts about his own memories being manipulated. Considering that Amado had substantial proof of an alteration in his memories, Shikamaru was led to finally theorize that his memories may have been manipulated.

This also saw him consult the elders to come up with a solution. Nevertheless, they believed that Boruto was a criminal.

Ino and Shikamaru as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 (Image via Shueisha)

Thus, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 saw Shikamaru take Ino's aid to speak to Boruto through her Mind Body Transmission, Jutsu. With that, he was able to avoid interruptions from Eida, Kawaki, and Amado and managed to speak to Boruto alone.

During this interaction, he revealed how, despite suspecting that Boruto was a Uzumaki, he was having trouble wrapping his head around the theory. That said, he realized that if he were to think back on the events while switching Boruto and Kawaki's positions, everything began to fit right into place. Thus, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 proved that Shikamaru was hiding his thoughts all this time.