Boruto: Two Blue Vortex - A hidden detail proves Shikamaru is fooling everybody

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 was released a few weeks ago. With that, fans witnessed Boruto's return to the Hidden Leaf Village and reunite with Sarada and Sumire. While the manga primarily focused on Boruto and Sarada, the illustrations may have hinted at Shikamaru knowing that his memories had been manipulated.

The previous chapter saw the God Trees deciding their targets, i.e., who they wanted to consume. The chapter also revealed how Amado had a clue that his memories had been manipulated. However, until he found proof, he remained hesitant to accept it. Following that, Boruto made his way back to the Hidden Leaf Village.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 hints at Shikamaru knowing about Eida's manipulation

Sumire and Sarada as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 (Image via Shueisha)

In Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5, Sarada and Sumire talk to each other about finding a piece of evidence that would help Amado confirm that his memories were manipulated. During this scene, the manga panels showed Hokage Rock in the background. As fans would know, Hokage Rock is a mountain with the faces of all Hokage carved on it. However, there were only seven faces on the mountain.

Following the apparent death of the Seventh Hokage, Naruto Uzumaki, Shikamaru Nara was the only valid option to become the Eight Hokage. Thus, he took over the mantle and became the leader of the village. Nevertheless, despite the three-year timeskip between Boruto: Naruto Next Generations and Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, the Hokage Rock hadn't been updated.

Naruto and Hinata as seen in the Boruto manga (Image via Shueisha)

This minor detail hints at Shikamaru knowing that the Seventh Hokage, Naruto Uzumaki, was still alive. Considering that Naruto and Hinata were sent to another dimension by Kawaki, there was no real way for Shikamaru Nara to suspect that Naruto was still alive. His memories had been manipulated by Eida. Additionally, he was informed that Boruto had killed the Seventh Hokage and his wife.

This should mean that Shikamaru was the rightful Eighth Hokage and should have had his face carved into the Hokage Rock in the space of three years. However, as is evident, that is not the case.

Konohamaru and Shikamaru as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Ever since Eida manipulated everyone's memories, Sarada has tried telling everyone the truth behind Boruto and Kawaki, especially the new Hokage - Shikamaru Nara. Nevertheless, he has rejected Sarada's claims, stating that Boruto was a traitor. But in reality, Shikamaru may have started doubting his memories.

This was very evident from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 which depicted Sai and Shikamaru eavesdropping on Amado and Sumire's conversation. Considering how Shikamaru stayed silent when Sai asked his opinion about Sumire and Amado's conversation, there is a good chance that he has started doubting his memories.

Shikamaru and Sai as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

However, he may have started doubting the same years ago. That is why he may not have sanctioned the creation of his face on Hokage Rock, hoping that the Seventh Hokage, Naruto Uzumaki, would return someday. Thus, there is a good chance that Shikamaru is fooling everyone to not get caught either by Kawaki or Eida.