Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 reignites Sarada vs. Sumire debate 

With spoilers for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 out, fans finally witnessed Boruto's return to the Hidden Leaf Village. With that, he finally got the chance to reunite with his friends - Sarada and Sumire. As fans would know, both female characters are potential love interests for Boruto. However, the story progression has seemingly pitted Sarada and Boruto together.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 saw Sumire and Sarada speak to one another about the possibility of providing proof of memory manipulation to Amado. Just then, Boruto returned to the Hidden Leaf Village and appeared behind them. Sarada immediately ran to Boruto and hugged him. Meanwhile, Sumire could be seen dejectedly looking at both of them.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 spoilers pits Sarada with Boruto

Sarada and Sumire as seen in the Boruto manga (Image via Shueisha)

Since Boruto's first manga, Sumire Kakei has made it very evident that she is interested in Boruto. She was so open about her interest that she revealed the same to Sarada in chapter 19. Along with that, she also asked Sarada if she was interested in him. However, at the time, Sarada seemed confused and outright stated that she did not like Boruto.

That said, Sumire almost always felt wary of Sarada Uchiha as she could see the chemistry between her and Boruto. Hence, Sumire thought of Sarada as her romantic rival. Unfortunately, it seems like the odds have canonically been stacked against her.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 spoilers saw Sarada run to Boruto and hug him, causing him to hug her back as well. Meanwhile, Sumire could be seen watching them from afar with a sad look on her face.

This development pretty much opened the possibility of a romantic plot development between them. Meanwhile, Sumire may have to end up witnessing the two. This could especially be bad for Sumire considering that she and Sarada and the only people who weren't affected by Eida's Shinjutsu. With that being the case, the three may end up spending a lot of time together.

However, Sumire fans haven't given up yet. They are confident that she will end up with Boruto. This is because, when compared to the original Naruto series, Sumire is quite similar to Hinata. Moreover, manga creator Masashi Kishimoto is known for adding nostalgic events in the Boruto series.

Considering that Naruto Shippuden had a scene where Sakura hugged Naruto, while Hinata looked from afar, fans believed that the same was happening with Sumire.

The story has time and again seen Sarada respond oddly when asked about her feelings for Boruto. However, Sumire had been built up as Boruto's romantic interest for the get-go. Given that Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 5 spoilers showed Sarada hugging Boruto, fans believe that manga creator Masashi Kishimoto might have added the scene to develop Sumire, making her a perfect match for Boruto in the future.

That said, the manga, despite retaining elements from the Naruto manga, could take an altogether new route that sees Sarada and Boruto end up with each other. Meanwhile, Sumire could end up being paired up with someone else. Considering how Kawaki used to show his softer side to Sumire, there is a high chance that the plot may have her end with him instead.