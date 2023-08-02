Sumire is the Hinata of the Boruto series (& the manga makes it obvious)

The Boruto series has charmed fans with its interesting plot, new characters, and the development of dear characters from the Naruto universe. While the limelight has shifted to the next generation of ninjas, fans could not help but notice the parallels between the romantic arcs of the two generations.

It appears that Boruto and Sumire may be walking a similar route, much like how Naruto discovered his soulmate in Hinata. The manga provides convincing proof of a developing romance between the next Generations of Ninjas, similar to the famous love tale of Naruto and Hinata.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the anime and character fates mentioned therein. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Boruto's blossoming romance with Sumire

In the early events of the series, Boruto Uzumaki was necessary for helping Sumire to stay clear of the path of evil. During her time in the academy, she struggled with her own identity and the peril posed by her father's compulsive devotion to Danzo.

Ultimately, Uzumaki's influence helped her see the village's capability for love, peace, and family. The two characters' strong fellowship was set up on a shared history of understanding and support.

When Team 7 traveled to a Ninja Tool Lab with Dr. Katasuke to test Scientific Ninja equipment, chapter 19 of the manga revealed that Sumire likes the protagonist. There they encountered Sumire, who left the hamlet to join the Science Division to perfect her bond with Nue and prevent the beast from gaining too much power.

As team 7 completed testing the Ninja Tools, Sarada received a call from Naruto informing him that Konohmaru and his companion had vanished during a mission, and the young team 7 must find out what happened to them. While the team was preparing to depart from the lab on their assignment, Sumire questioned Sarada about her feelings for Boruto. Sarada learned from Sumire that she likes him.

Similarities between Hinata and Sumire

In terms of attitude and demeanor, Sumire and Hinata are quite similar. Like Hinata, she is a sweet and compassionate spirit and is frequently portrayed as being reserved. The way Hinata cared for Naruto over the years is brought to mind by her wide-eyed amazement at Boruto's actions and her persistent worry for his welfare.

Additionally, Hinata and Sumire also possess a sense of empathy and comprehension, which enables them to relate to father and son, respectively, because of their common situations.

While the manga creates a build-up to Boruto and Sumire's developing romance, the anime adaptation takes a different path. Fans speculate about the future of their relationship after the discussion in which Sumire confesses her affection to Sarada is cut short. However, the chemistry between the two characters is evident in both the anime and manga.

Why did anime cut a key romance story?

The anime's creators did not officially explain why they chose not to incorporate a significant romance storyline from the manga. It's possible that the anime intends to include the soap opera-style romance that developed between Naruto and Hinata in the follow-up series.

The studios would want to explore their connection in greater detail during upcoming filler arcs, playing the long game because the manga is more fast-paced than the anime series.

The anime does keep some of the sequences from the manga where Sumire is delighted to meet Boruto and cure him when he is hurt. So, the tale is obviously leading up to something between the two. It's also possible that the anime just intends to take their romance slowly.

A snippet depicting the conversation between Sarada and Sumire (Image via Twitter/@mihisam_)

Another theory is that the series creators remain undecided about which character will end up with the protagonist. Because the series' creator, Masashi Kishimoto, earlier stated that he never thought Naruto would end up with Hintana during the initial days of the manga. But because so many people adored Hinata's character, Kishimoto felt compelled to give the pair the ideal ending.

