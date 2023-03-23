Will Boruto come back to life again? Explained

The latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations left the entire fanbase shocked as Kawaki managed to kill the protagonist. The fight against Code got out of hand until Kawaki started utilizing his Karma, which enhanced his combat abilities. Momoshiki took over Boruto and nearly succeeded in killing the Seventh Hokage.

However, Kawaki’s interference and dedication towards the Seventh Hokage allowed him to subdue Borushiki. Soon after, he was able to regain control over his body and asked Kawaki to destroy his Karma. Naruto’s worst nightmares came to life as Kawaki launched an attack that mortally wounded the protagonist. But what intrigued many was whether Boruto would return to life in future at any time.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the said manga series.

Understanding whether or not Boruto will come back to life

The protagonist dies to Kawaki's attack (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

The death of the protagonist took place in the latest episode, which was an adaptation of chapter 66. With Kawaki’s new abilities, Code was having a tough time keeping up with him. Eida was just a bystander in this situation and commended Kawaki’s abilities. Since Code’s claw marks shrunk, it didn’t allow him to escape the battlefield.

Kawaki nearly killed Code, but he resorted to summoning Daemon during the fight. Because of Daemon’s ability to reflect on attacks, the defense launched by Kawaki injured him.

Shikamaru shocked after hearing Naruto's son talk (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Meanwhile, Shikamaru was trying to help Naruto recover. The Seventh Hokage constantly asked the former if he was dreaming, unable to accept the fact that his son was dead. During a conversation between the two, Boruto interrupted, which shocked Naruto and Shikamaru. The latter was sure that he was dead owing to the massive hole in the chest. But after inspecting one more time, he was no longer in that same state.

It was at this time the fanbase realized that Boruto was alive, and Momoshiki had a role to play. Momoshiki’s DNA was stored as information through Karama. Up until he died, we knew that about 82% of Otsutsuki's DNA information was extracted. However, the remaining 14% needed to be extracted in order for Momoshiki to be resurrected through the young Uzumaki.

Momoshiki explains how he revived Naruto's son (image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

However, the death of the vessel would make the resurrection impossible. Moments after the attack, Momoshiki interfered and used the remaining 18% of the Karma to heal and resurrect Boruto. Since the extraction wasn’t done in the right way and the remaining 18% was used for his resurrection, Momoshiki can no longer be resurrected.

With that said, it is important to note that the entirety of the information was extracted, which means the young Uzumaki is now a full-fledged pure Otsutsuki. However, because of this new development, Code will make his next move on the protagonist. His plan was to capture a pure Otsutsuki and feed it to the Ten-Tailed Beast and this could spell a lot of trouble for the young protagonist.

The current situation in Konoha

Roles being reversed in chapter 79 of the series (Image via Masashi Kishimoto.Shueisha)

Since his resurrection, a lot has happened in the manga. Eida is now in Konohagakure, owing to her feelings towards Kawaki. Things escalated when the latter fled the scene, sealed Naruto and Hinata in another dimension, and approached the Seventh Hokage’s son to kill him.

However, that didn’t work out and Eida decided to help Kawaki. She used her Omnipotence to alter memories which led to Boruto and Kawaki’s roles being switched. Kawaki is now Naruto’s son while Boruto is a mere outsider who is being hunted by the Konoha village.

Poll : 0 votes