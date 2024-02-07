Why Boruto: Two Blue Vortex immediately needs a Kashin Koji flashback, explained

Since the start of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, the series has given fans several hints about what happened during the timeskip period. While one of the events surrounding Sasuke and Code was explained well, the manga has yet to elaborate on the events surrounding Kashin Koji's return.

After Boruto failed to put up a good fight against the evolved God Trees, he was forced to teleport back to the location where Sasuke was turned into a God Tree. There, the manga revealed that Kashin Koji had teamed up with Boruto and was seemingly mentoring him. However, not much other than that was explained by the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex needs a Kashin Koji chapter

Isshiki Otsutsuki and Kashin Koji as seen in Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The last time fans saw the series focus on Kashin Koji was back when he fought Issiki Otsutsuki on Amado's command. The fight itself was a suicide mission, however, Kashin Koji managed to get away and seemingly stayed hidden after that.

After that, Kashin Koji was next seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex as he waited for Boruto to teleport back from his mission to fight Code. As soon as Boruto returned, Kashin Koji scolded him for risking the planet while fighting the evolved God Trees. From the conversation, it seemed like Kashin Koji had become Boruto's new teacher. However, the manga did not elaborate on how the events came out to be.

Kashin Koji as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

There are several questions that the manga needs to answer. Firstly, where was Kashin Koji after his fight against Isshiki Otsutsuki? While it is very clear that he stayed hidden, the manga has yet to explain why and where he hid.

Moreover, why has he teamed up with Boruto? Following Eida's Shinjutsu, Kashin Koji should have also felt its effects. Thus, the manga needs to explain how Kashin Koji first dealt with the change in memory.

Mitsuki and Boruto as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Such information is especially important after the events that took place at the end of the last chapter. Mitsuki in his Sage Mode attacked Boruto. With that, the manga set up a fight between Mitsuki and Boruto.

However, ever since fans found out that Boruto has been trained by Kashin Koji, they have theorized that the Jiraiya clone must have taught Sage Mode to Boruto. Hence, Boruto's fight against a Sage Mode user should trigger a flashback surrounding Kashin Koji.

Boruto as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Therefore, the manga needs to soon release a chapter entirely focused on Kashin Koji. With that, the manga could explain the clone's actions after it got away from Isshiki Otsutsuki. Additionally, it could explain how Kashin Koji met Boruto. It is to be noted that the Jiraiya clone must have met Boruto after Sasuke was turned into a God Tree. Thus, there could be a lot to uncover.

Lastly, the manga could finally confirm if Kashin Koji actually became Boruto's teacher or not. While it seems very evident that Boruto learned a few things from Kashin Koji, a manga chapter focused on that could help confirm the same.