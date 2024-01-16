Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 spoilers - Shikamaru gets closer to the truth as Boruto vs Mitsuki begins

While Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 is set to be released on Friday, January 19, its spoilers and raw scans have already arrived online. As revealed through the manga chapter preview, the upcoming chapter is set to feature Sage Mode Mitsuki going after Boruto. However, there are several new developments concerning Boruto and Kawaki.

The previous chapter revealed Sasuke and Boruto's past and how Sasuke sacrificed himself for Boruto. Following that, the "Shinju" were seen deciding their individual targets. The chapter later hinted that other Shinobi had also begun suspecting their memories' integrity. Soon after, Boruto returned to the Hidden Leaf Village and reunited with Sarada and Sumire.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 spoilers and raw scans: Kawaki learns about the "Shinju"

According to spoilers of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6, the upcoming chapter will be titled "3 years." The chapter opened with Shikamaru seeking advice from the two elders of the Hidden Leaf Village. Shikamaru informed them that Boruto helped the village fight Code.

Nevertheless, the elders were adamant that Boruto needed to be eliminated, given that he tried to kill Uzumaki Kawaki. It was not just the feudal lords, but the entire situation had made running the village a tough task as well.

Hence, the elders asked Shikamaru to take the title of the eighth Hokage. If things were to continue like this, it would not appeal to the other villages. From the conversation, it was very evident that Shikamaru had chosen to become the tentative hokage for three years. But with the period over, the elders wanted him to become the permanent Hokage.

Ino Yamanaka as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 spoilers then saw Ino meeting Shikamaru at his office. Shikamaru had asked Ino to deliver some documents so that he could speak to her using her Mind Body Transmission Technique. He conveyed to Ino that he wanted to speak to her without being eavesdropped by anyone, i.e., the detection team, Eida, Kawaki, or Amado. While Ino was reluctant at first, she agreed to help him.

Elsewhere, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 spoilers saw Eida telling Kawaki about the Shinju and how they were awakened consciousnesses of the ten tails. With that, she told Kawaki that they were targeting Naruto Uzumaki. While Eida also wanted to tell Kawaki that she was a target, she noticed that Kawaki only cared about lord seventh.

Meanwhile, Daemon noticed something crucial. If the Shinju were to arrive in Konoha to consume Naruto, the villagers would find out about Kawaki's lie. With that Daemon, conveyed to Kawaki that he did not care about him. Immediately after, Kawaki left the place. That's when he met Mitsuki and realized that Boruto had returned to the Hidden Leaf Village.

Elsewhere, Sarada was having a tough time conversing with Boruto. However, Sumire helped Boruto speak his part. He stated that he did not have much time because, unlike the detection team, Kawaki could detect him. Hence, Boruto started speaking about Sasuke. He revealed that Sasuke had been turned into a Divine Tree while trying to rescue him.

The Claw Grimes were earlier tasked with consuming Otsutsuki to become a God Tree. However, Code's chakra had seemingly caused the claw grimes to evolve, giving them consciousness and new goals. Around the same, Mitsuki contacted Shikamaru, stating that Boruto was somewhere in the village. With Boruto being able to detect Kawaki, Mitsuki wanted to go after Boruto. Hence, he asked Shikamaru to learn Boruto's location from Eida and convey the same to him.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 spoilers then saw Shikamaru contacting Boruto using Ino's Mind Body Transmission Technique. He asked Boruto to not show any expressions and to speak to him through the jutsu. Boruto had doubts about Shikamaru due to his position as a Hokage. That's when Shikamaru relayed that he was a tentative Hokage and had not taken over the title officially. Right after, Shikamaru warned Boruto to get away from his location as he was about to get attacked.

Mitsuki in his Sage Mode attacking Boruto (Image via Shueisha)

Immediately after, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 saw Mitsuki, in his Sage Mode, attack Boruto. However, Boruto managed to escape using his Flying Raijin technique. Sarada and Sumire tried stopping Mitsuki, however, he had no mercy to spare for Boruto.

As the fight began, Boruto relayed to Shikamaru that he should have stopped Mitsuki if he wanted to speak to him. However, Shikamaru's hands were tied as the whole of the land of fire wanted Boruto to be eliminated. Hence, Shikamaru stopping Mitsuki would not have made sense.

Nevertheless, Shikamaru wanted to help Boruto in certain ways only he could. Right after, he asked him if he was actually "Boruto Uzumaki." Upon finally finding someone willing to question their memories, Boruto wanted to speak to Shikamaru about it. Unfortunately, he was being chased after by Mitsuki. Hence, he asked Shikamaru to hold on because he had a minor business to handle.

Final thoughts on Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 spoilers

Shikamaru Nara as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 6 spoilers finally confirmed that Shikamaru had doubts about his memories. Hence, he was willing to risk his position to speak to Boruto and learn the real truth behind the incident that took place three years ago. Unfortunately, this revelation was interrupted by Mitsuki attacking Boruto.