Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 leaked cover confirms Mitsuki's official colors

With Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 set to be released on Wednesday, February 21, the leaks for the same have started dropping online. While the previous chapter covers featured Boruto, Sarada, Himawari, Kawaki, Sasuke, and Shikamaru, the upcoming chapter cover will feature Mitsuki.

The manga's previous chapter saw Boruto returning to the Hidden Leaf Village as he reunited with Sarada and Sumire. Moments later, Mitsuki attacked him in his Sage Mode setting up a fight between the two. Additionally, the manga saw Shikamaru speaking to Boruto, hoping to learn the truth behind Boruto and Kawaki's identities.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 features Mitsuki's first cover after the time skip

With Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 leaks and spoilers coming out, the manga's leakers on X (formerly Twitter) revealed the cover art for the upcoming chapter. The chapter cover art features Mitsuki in his Two Blue Vortex attire. With that, the manga finally confirmed Mitsuki's official color palette in the new manga series.

Fans have already gotten the first look at Mitsuki's new character design in the new manga. However, that was only in black and white. Thus, fans were forced to guess what Mitsuki's new apparel colors were. But with the chapter cover getting leaked, fans have finally gotten their first look at an official Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Mitsuki artwork in color.

Mitsuki as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex rmanga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans were able to guess previously, Mitsuki is wearing a black overlong-sleeved robe closed left-over-right. This is paired with light-blue-colored boots and two belts around his waist. Additionally, he can be seen wearing a dark blue or purple shirt under his black robe.

How fans reacted to the Mitsuki chapter cover

Fans reacting to Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 leaked cover (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

After seeing the leaked Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 cover, fans were left overjoyed, especially from the fact that the manga finally confirmed Mitsuki's official color palette in the new manga. Fans were hoping that his robe would be black in color. As evident from the fan reactions, they were happy to see their wish come true.

Fans reacting to Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 leaked cover (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Fans even praised the manga's artist Mikio Ikemoto for his artwork as they believed that the upcoming chapter had the best cover art in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

One fan even compared Mitsuki's appearance to Anakin Skywalker from Star Wars by calling him Mitsuki Skywalker. This is because both characters had similar hair and clothes. That said, some fans also found the outfit a tad bit hilarious as it was evidently very big for Mitsuki. Hence, they joked that he would grow into it eventually.