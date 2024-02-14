Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 preview hints at Mitsuki's determination to avenge Kawaki

On Wednesday, February 14, 2024, the official Naruto website released a sneak peek preview for the upcoming Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 7. The preview illustration hints at Mitsuki having a monologue about Kawaki being his "Sun" amid his battle against Boruto.

The previous chapter saw Boruto returning to the Hidden Leaf Village and reuniting with Sarada and Sumire. Just then, Boruto got attacked by Mitsuki, setting up a fight between them. Meanwhile, Shikamaru contacted Boruto through Ino to find out the truth behind Boruto and Kawaki's identities.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 7 will be released worldwide on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 7 preview sets up Mitsuki vs Boruto

Mitsuki and Boruto as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 preview hints at Mistuki having a monologue about Kawaki. Given that, as per Mitsuki's memories, Kawaki was his "sun," while Boruto was the man who tried to kill him, Mitsuki wanted to kill Boruto.

Therefore, upon learning that Boruto had returned to the Hidden Leaf Village, he decided to go after him at full power, i.e., by activating his Sage Mode. With that, the previous chapter hinted at a fight between Boruto and Sage Mode Mitsuki.

Mitsuki and Kawaki as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 preview (Image via Shueisha)

From the scene shown in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 sneak peek, it can be deduced that fans are set to see some form of flashback about Mitsuki and Kawaki. In this, Mitsuki is set to have a monologue about Kawaki.

Mitsuki's monologue (translated from Japanese to English):

"You, my 'Sun,' as long as you shine on me, I can shine too...with the 'Moon's' light, you illuminate the darkness."

Mitsuki believed Kawaki to be his "Sun," hence as long as Kawaki shined on him, he could shine too. Being with Kawaki helped Mitsuki learn the meaning of life, to live. Apparently, this was the first time Mitsuki felt such a way in his life.

Mitsuki as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

While the manga did not give any other hints besides the single sneak peek page, it can be assumed that the preview hinted at Mitsuki's determination to kill Boruto. Kawaki was the person who made him feel alive. Hence, knowing that "Boruto tried to kill Kawaki," Mistuki could not calm down until he could avenge his "Sun."

This was also evident from the way Mitsuki behaved in the previous chapter. He could no longer control himself. Thus, the upcoming chapter may showcase how Mitsuki developed his bloodlust for Boruto.