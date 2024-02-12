Boruto: Two Blue Vortex - Kawaki might die before his final confrontation with Boruto

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been setting up a huge confrontation between Boruto and Kawaki. As fans would know, the fight was hinted at the very beginning of the series with a flash forward. However, besides the destruction of the Hidden Leaf Village, the flash forward also hinted at Kawaki's death.

The manga's flash forward saw Kawaki and Boruto confronting each other at Hokage Rock as they were seemingly set to begin their final battle. Since then, fans have been anticipating how the events will shape up to the final battle. However, based on the hints given by the manga, one fan theorized that Kawaki might die before that battle.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex may see Kawaki die and resurrect using his Karma

One Boruto fan on X @Marcelpi3 theorized that Kawaki is set to die in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. This is because the flash-forward scene at the beginning of the manga showed him with karma marks on his chest.

As fans know, Kawaki's karma mark spreads across the left side of his body, forming angular and curving geometric patterns, extending up to his left eye, all while glowing red. This meant that he currently has no karma mark on his chest.

Kawaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

That inadvertently means that Kawaki is set to go through some dangerous event in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex which will further evolve his karma mark to appear on his chest as well. Hence, @Marcelpi3 theorized that Kawaki is going to die in the new manga either at the hands of Boruto or the evolved God Tree Jura.

As evident from the events in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 67, the karma mark only appears on a vessel's chest when they are close to dying. After Kawaki punched a hole in Boruto's chest, Momoshiki used karma to save Boruto.

Boruto as seen in the Boruto Chapter 67 (Image via Shueisha)

If Boruto were to die, Momoshiki Otsutsuki's presence would completely vanish. Hence, the Otsutsuki saved Boruto to protect himself. But upon doing that, Momoshiki happened to stop Boruto's Otsutsufication from ever becoming 100%. Hence, Momoshiki sacrificed the chance of his resurrection to protect his existence.

However, upon doing this, the karma mark happened to grow further, extending up to the area where Boruto was dealt his injury. With that, it can be confirmed that a karma mark only appears on a vessel's chest if they had been dealt a life-threatening injury around the area.

Kawaki and Boruto as seen in the Boruto manga (Image via Shueisha)

Therefore, considering that Kawaki had a karma mark on his chest, there is a good chance that he is set to be dealt with a life-threatening injury in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga. The only thing that is yet to be confirmed is who will injure Kawaki.

While fans might theorize the culprit to be Boruto or Code, there is a good chance that evolved God Tree Jura will be the person to scar Kawaki. As revealed by the manga, Jura has picked the Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki as his individual target. Thus, he is going to go after the Seventh Hokage.

Jura as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

Given that only Kawaki has access to Naruto and Hinata, there is a likely chance that Jura will confront Kawaki, setting up a huge fight between the two. While Kawaki is strong, the evolved God Trees are even stronger than Code. Hence, fans can expect Jura to dominate in his fight against Kawaki.

Additionally, they can expect Jura to deal Kawaki with a lethal injury, forcing him to use his karma to resurrect himself. There is also a small possibility that Amado will be the person resurrecting Kawaki. He might do so to safeguard his chances of resurrecting his daughter Akebi Sanzu.

Upon such resurrection, Kawaki's karma mark is bound to extend up to his chest, meaning that he might die once before his final fight against Boruto.