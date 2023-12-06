Naruto and Hinata take over Times Square for The Last movie celebration

Naruto and Hinata have taken over Times Square in Midtown Manhattan, New York City, on the occasion of The Last: Naruto the Movie's ninth anniversary. The billboards were set up by @NaruHinaEvent to celebrate the powerful bond between the No.1 Unpredictable Ninja and the Byakugan Princess.

The Last: Naruto the Movie is the tenth film in the franchise, however, it is the first one that was canon. The film was released in 2014 and was the last film of the franchise. It helped fans understand how Naruto and Hinata ended up with each other before their wedding in Naruto Shippuden episode 500.

Naruto and Hinata take over Times Square to celebrate The Last Movie's ninth anniversary

The Last: Naruto the Movie was released on December 6, 2014. This meant it had been nine years since the movie was released. To celebrate the occasion, Naruto fans on X came together and organized a billboard at Times Square, featuring artworks from fans. The credit for the same was given to @NaruHinaEvent, who collaborated with @NaruHina_Indo and @naruhinafess.

As for the artworks, as mentioned above, they were made by fans and were not from official sources. While the movie itself saw Naruto and Hinata sharing a kiss, the artworks showcased fans' interpretation of their relationship. With that, Naruto fans managed to get their favorite couple to feature in Times Square.

Naruto and Hinata as seen in the movie (Image via Studio Pierrot)

A similar event took place in Indonesia. However, fans were able to participate in a competition there. The fans were to visit the billboard placed at Graha Mandiri and capture their moments. The X post with the most likes was to receive a cash prize. However, no such event was announced for the New York City billboard.

How fans reacted to the billboard

Screenshot of fans reacting to the billboard (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Fans were surprised to find that their favorite couple had made their way to Times Square in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. They instantly fell in love with the artworks and were reminded about The Last: Naruto the Movie and how it had been nine years since the film was released. Hence, fans praised the artworks and also praised how beautiful the entire project turned out to be.

Screenshot of fans reacting to the billboard (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

Some fans even took the opportunity to thank the event organizers @NaruHinaEvent for displaying Naruto and Hinata on the billboard for everyone to see. They were surprised that the event wasn't conducted by Shueisha or Studio Pierrot but by fans.

